High-energy, gut-busting comedy comes to Whitehorse!

Danny Martinello brings his brand of high-energy comedy to the Boiler Room stage at the Yukon Inn for three shows Oct. 21 and 22.

After a few years of not getting to see any live comedy, most of us are ready to get out there and catch someone who’ll give us a good laugh – live and in person.

Here in Whitehorse, get ready for some side-splitting humour from award-winning comic Danny Martinello!

Produced and hosted by Stephen McGovern, Martinello will perform three shows – Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the Boiler Room at the Yukon Inn.

Martinello is one of Canada’s top headliners, delivering a high-energy act with a machine gun-like delivery, making him one of the nations’s hottest acts to watch.

“He’s fun-loving but he definitely has an explosive vibe,” McGovern says. “He has an act that others don’t really want to follow – he absolutely crushes!”

After starting his career as an actor in Edmonton, Martinello now makes his home in Toronto, and performs stand-up comedy all across Canada.

Award-winning comic Danny Martinello has headlined throughout Canada and Australia.

He’s also headlined throughout Australia, performing at the Melbourne Comedy Festival, and has made several appearances at the world-famous Comedy Store in Los Angeles.

This hilarious comic also recently defeated a huge field of America’s top headliners to win the 2021 Seattle International Comedy Competition. If you’re unable to catch him live, you can hear him on SiriusXM Radio Canada Laughs or on his EP, Covid Operations.

The two opening acts for all three shows are Jen Hamilton, a local favourite who’s been on the CBC Radio comedy show The Debaters, and 10-year Yukoner Connor Boyle, who previously lived and performed in Victoria B.C.

“There will be three shows over the weekend, so no matter how busy you are you’ll have a chance to have a great laugh,” McGovern says. “In fact we’ll be bringing you eight shows in the Boiler Room every winter, starting in September and ending in April, so you’ll have plenty of chances to catch some great comedy from a different headliner each show!”

Find out more on Facebook, get your tickets on Eventbrite

