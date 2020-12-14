Helpline connects locals to programs and services

The 211 helpline is available 24 hours a day, every day in more than 150 languages.

A new help line in the Yukon will connect people to social services, community and government supports just in time as Yukon temperatures continue to drop and a second wave of COVID-19 rolls across Canada.

“By calling 211, you are connected with a real person who will ask questions about your particular situation and then suggest programs or services that can help,” says Dan Clement, President and CEO of United Way Centraide Canada.

211 offers service in over 150 languages to help connect people to the resources they need for themselves, their family, or their friends and neighbours. 211 can help callers navigate the various COVID-19 relief programs, connect with mental health services, or find their next meal.

The Government of Canada recently funded the expansion of 211 into the Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Manitoba, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador, which means help is now available in every corner of Canada.

When the expansion was announced, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, echoed the importance of 211 during this unprecedented time.

“With the ongoing pandemic, the 211 service is more important than ever, helping get information about community services to the Canadians who need it,” Hussen said in a news release.

Residents in even the smallest communities can find comfort in knowing that no problem needs to be faced alone.

“We live in a time where there is a vast amount of information at our fingertips, but sometimes wading through it all to find what you need can be overwhelming,” says Judy Shum, project manager for the 211 expansion. “211 Navigators can quickly and easily help you find the right service for your unique situation.”

If you or someone you know is struggling right now, help is just three digits away – call 2-1-1 today.

