Have you tried Ricky’s All Day grill lately?

Sam and Amrit know a good thing when they see one.

The new owners of Ricky’s All Day Grill in Whitehorse love what the Ricky’s brand stands for, and they know Yukoners will love it too.

“We want people to give it another chance, we’ll show you we’re making it right,” Sam said.

The restaurant reopened last Thursday, and Sam says they’ve made changes that bring it up to the high standards that make Ricky’s hugely popular all across Canada.

“It’s a fresh start with a whole new team,” he said. “We’ve hired and trained new staff. We want the customer experience in Whitehorse to be every bit as good as it is in Vancouver or anywhere else.”

A fresh start means fresh food.

“Customers will see that everything is made in-house. Fresh waffles instead of frozen, for example,” Sam said. “Everything is fresh.”

The couple sees the freshness and high quality associated with the Ricky’s brand as a big plus, and they know they can deliver the customer experience Whitehorse diners are looking for.

After all, they’re not exactly strangers around here. They already operate Tony’s Pasta and Seafood House, one of the city’s best restaurants. They are confident they can translate that success into the rejuvenated Ricky’s.

“We’re experienced, but we’re still young – that’s a great combination,” Sam said. “We’re excited to own Ricky’s All Day Grill in Whitehorse, and we have the energy to really make it work.”

If you love a big breakfast – or if you prefer brunch, or even “breakfast for supper” – Ricky’s is for you. Their legendary breakfast menu is available right up till 4 p.m. Lunch and supper items include big burger platters, fish and chips, turkey dinner, plus soups, salads and sandwiches. Lighter fare is also available.

And it’s all fresh.

Sam says he and Amrit welcome Whitehorse to come in and get the Ricky’s experience.

“We first came to love Ricky’s down south, and that’s why we’re so excited to be the new owners here. We can’t wait to show people what we love about it!”

