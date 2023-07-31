There are some big changes coming to Ashley HomeStore in Whitehorse!

The furniture and appliance store is planning some major renovations this year, but first they need to make some space. That means an inventory clear-out, and they’re passing some amazing savings onto their loyal customers. Their “Clearing Out Sale” has officially begun, so if you’re in the market for new furniture or home appliances, there’s never been a better time to visit the store.

“This is easily one of the biggest liquidations we’ve ever had,” says Yashdil Khera, Appliance Manager. “During the pandemic we consistently placed orders, but we’ve only just recently received those shipments — all at the same time!”

Everything has got to go!

Whether you’re looking for a new appliance or replacing your sectional, nearly everything in the store is currently marked down to some of the lowest prices you’ll ever see. Ashley HomeStore carries your favourite brands, including Bosch, LG, Samsung, Fridgidaire and more, while promising the best price available.

“We believe strongly in providing exceptional customer service and we guarantee the best price in town,” Khera says.

And if they don’t have exactly what you want in store, you can always order furniture and appliances through their staff, to find the perfect fit.

“While we are overstocked, we still encourage our customers to order sooner rather then later if they are building or planning to build soon. Ordering early is the best way to make sure your appliances and furniture are ready when you need them.”

Community Partners

Ashley’s isn’t just sharing their overstock with their loyal customers, they’re helping out the community as well. This past July, Ashley’s heard that the good people over at the Food Bank Society of the Yukon desperately needed a new fridge for their dedicated volunteers. Ashley’s donated a brand new fridge to the Food Bank to ensure staff and volunteers can continue to keep their food and beverages cold, replacing a 50-year-old model that had finally called it quits.

Don't miss out on Ashley HomeStore's massive clear out event! Learn more at Ashley HomeStore online here or visit them in store at 303 Ogilvie St. unit #3.

