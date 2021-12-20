Don’t put that mattress under the tree!

Boxing Day and Boxing Week blowout events at Ashley HomeStore in Whitehorse offer fantastic opportunities to save on all categories of Ashley furniture.

You’d need a lot of wrapping paper to surprise someone with a sofa, recliner, or a new bed Christmas morning. That’s why some purchases are best left to Boxing Day.

Mike Pemberton, the store’s general manager, says they’re offering up to 30 per cent off of items in their seating category — sofas, loveseats, recliners, and chairs — and an amazing 60 per cent off on selected items in their mattress category.

“We’re doing an aggressive blowout,” Pemberton said. “And we’ll absolutely have some door-crashers on the morning of Dec. 26.”

The Boxing Day sale is your best opportunity to take advantage of inventory in-store or to place an order, he said. Doors will open at 9 a.m. and the sale runs until 5 p.m. Sale prices will continue through Boxing Week from Dec. 27 to New Years Day.

Ashley HomeStore has added even more value to the sale by offering interest-free payments through Fairstone Financial on purchases made in the month of December. And that’s not all — customers taking the interest-free payment plan have a chance to win their purchase to a maximum of $5,000.

For purchases on order, Pemberton says Ashley has managed pandemic-related supply chain challenges better than many other companies. Still, it’s wise to approach back orders with a little patience.

“I have inventory that people can walk out with, or we can deliver,” he said. “We also will always take orders. We can look in the system and see what is either available now or coming available.

“If we don’t see it, we have an abundance of caution around giving people dates for delivery. We’ve noticed during the pandemic that these are constantly changing, so we’re very careful not to over-promise.”

In a small market, taking care of customers and communicating with them about their orders is crucial, and Pemberton says he and his staff place a high priority on customer care.

“We pride ourselves on our good service,” he said.

“We run a non-commissioned house. A lot of furniture stores pay their salespeople commission, but we shy away from that. My philosophy is that there are no winners in a 100 per cent commission house, the customer doesn’t get the service they deserve.”

He’s always pleased to see satisfied customers coming back.

“It’s easy to get the first sale. It’s the second sale that matters to me,” he said. “We work very hard to provide the best possible service and bring people back.”

