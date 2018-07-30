Dedication to customers is the strongest tool at Home Hardware

The team at Home Hardware in Whitehorse prides themselves on their dedication to customers

When you visit a hardware store, do you brush by the eager to help staff and attempt to find the tools, materials or products that you need on your own? Don’t do it! You could be missing out on valuable information and insight from people who are dedicated to serving you well.

The team at Home Hardware in Whitehorse prides themselves on their dedication to customers. By constantly upgrading the staff’s training and schooling, using their position as an independently owned and operated store to bring in unique items such as Traeger Grills, Cloverdale Paint and Pfister Faucets, and using their large buying power to leverage vendors for great pricing for you, their valued customers, Home Hardware delivers a first-class customer experience.

In 2017, Home Hardware was named one of Canada’s most trusted brands, and a large part of that is due to the fact that they invest in offering the best in products and service to their customers.

Whether you are a seasoned DIY expert, a contractor or you have no idea what you’re doing with a hammer and nails, asking questions at the hardware store is crucial to purchasing the right products and tools, and completing your project.

Here are three reasons why you should engage with the expert staff at Home Hardware when you’re working on a project of any size.

#1: They know their brands inside and out

Home Hardware staff have gone through extensive training to be well versed in all of the brands that they carry. You can count on their staff to quickly and easily fill in the blanks for you and direct you to the brands that suit your needs and budget best.

#2: They can save you from making the wrong purchase

Have you ever bought a tool or an appliance that you think will do the job and gotten it home only to realize that it just won’t cut it? Discussing your needs with Home Hardware’s experts can save you from spending money on something that won’t do what you need it to. They know exactly what products will cut through chain link, hold together a bed frame or tell you when you need to buy eggs.

#3: They are passionate about home projects

The staff at Home Hardware are passionate about home projects, and many have completed projects similar to yours themselves. They can offer great advice on how to execute a home project and what some tricks of the trade might be.

As they say at Home Hardware, “Our dedication to our customers is the strongest tool that we have.” This dedication is easy to see in the attention that they pay to training their staff and delivering quality products at great prices.

To experience this dedication first-hand, visit Home Hardware Whitehorse at 2281 Second Avenue.