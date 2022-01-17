Cosy cabins offer a home-away-from-home for your Yukon stay

Whether visiting for work or play, cabins with full kitchens make this an ideal base

Three cosy, fully furnished cabins are set up to help you enjoy your stay in Mayo!

It’s been a whirlwind start to 2021 for a trio of Mayo locals who’ve taken the helm of one of the Yukon’s go-to visitor accommodations.

Sandy Washburn, partner Florian Zech and sister Ashley Washburn-Hayden were excited to assume ownership of Mayo Cabin Rentals Jan. 4.

“We all live here and wanted to support the community,” Sandy says.

Having helped out in the past when former owner Laura Erickson was out of town, the three were well-familiar with the cabins, and Laura is still on hand to help out when questions arise, Sandy notes. “And all of the community has been really supportive.”

Offering three stand-alone accommodations, available for short or long-term bookings, each cabin comes fully equipped with a kitchen, living room, dining room and an upstairs bedroom, not to mention wifi and satellite TV. There’s also a washer and dryer in each cabin, meaning you don’t have to try to squeeze in a trip to the laundromat when you’re working.

Completely winterized, the cabins are also outfitted with both electric and wood heat sources, providing peace of mind no matter what the weather might bring – ideal for those booking in for a winter work contract!

“The cabins are like a little house, so that really appeals to people who are visiting the area for work, or those looking for a comfortable base for their Yukon explorations,” Sandy says. “Really, all you need is your food, clothes and work gear – everything else is here and ready for you.”

While guests appreciate the privacy and quiet, you can also expect a high level of service, with cabins cleaned and towels and bedding replaced, as with any quality accommodation provider.

Easily accessible, just four kilometres outside of Mayo and a kilometre from the airport, the cabins are surrounded by beautiful parks and trails, with for cross-country skiing or snowshoeing a short walk from your front door. In summer, former skidoo trails welcome mountain bikers to come explore, or while away your downtime fishing at one of the many nearby lakes.

To learn more, visit Mayo Cabins online or book your stay today!

Accommodations