The service team at Klondike Chevrolet in Whitehorse is ready to help get your car or truck ready for fall and winter driving around the Yukon.

Cold weather is coming: Is your vehicle winter-ready?

Proper servicing can make winter driving smoother in the Yukon

With summer nearly over and fall and winter around the corner, have you considered how ready your vehicle is to handle Yukon’s cold temperatures and challenging driving conditions?

Many people wait until the tires, wipers or vehicle fluids that worked hard for them in the summer have become ineffective. That can leave your vehicle vulnerable to the elements and even create potential safety hazards for you and your passengers, says Justin Boucher, dealer operator and owner at Klondike Chevrolet in Whitehorse.

“I’m your fellow neighbour, a friend, a car pooler, a parent and I live here, too,” he says. “These conditions can be abrasive and I want to ensure all of our customers’ safety is in the best of hands, and our service team provides just that.”

If a busy schedule makes it tough to do your own seasonal vehicle checks, the service department at Klondike Chevrolet can help you out with that.

Here are a few ways to keep your vehicle running smoothly this fall and winter:

  1. Thorough multi-point inspection – Along with replacing your vehicle’s oil, the experts at Klondike Chevrolet test your battery and tire tread, and measure the levels of antifreeze, windshield wiper and transmission fluids. Technicians will also check whether your heat vents or cabin air filter are clogged or dirty – restricted air flow limits the effectiveness of automatic temperature sensors – and check the quality of your wipers and wear on your brake pads. They’ll let you know if anything needs replacing before doing the work, and all of this starts at just $125!
  2. Get a break on brakes – Right now you can have new AC Delco Advantage ceramic front brake pads installed for $139.95 plus tax, making it easier to stay safe on the roads.
  3. Why use synthetic oil? Klondike Chevrolet’s service advisors recommend using synthetic oil in your vehicle. Boucher explains why: “In colder climates, it retains its viscosity, so that when you start your vehicle at -40 C, the oil will get to the top of the engine more quickly and protect it.”

Find out what’s new while you’re waiting

Even if you’re great at taking care of your vehicle, why not dream a little? While your vehicle is in the shop, stroll over to the showroom to see what’s new on the Chevrolet, Buick and GMC front. New models give you the latest technologies and features and are tailor-made for the year-round environment in the Yukon. “They’ve all got the proper fluid levels and ratings, right from the start,” Boucher says with a chuckle.

It’s easy to book your vehicle in for servicing! You can do it online, call the dealership at 867-668-3399 or schedule it in person. Learn more about service, parts and new or used vehicles at klondikemotors.ca and follow what’s new on Klondike’s Facebook page.

Most Read