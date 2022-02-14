Chainsaw Chucks, an online Pet Parade and Kendall Gender… the Rendezvous returns!

On now until Feb. 27, the Yukon Rendezvous Festival is your chance to shake off winter’s chill

The Yukon Rendezvous Festival returns with the Log Toss and other in-person events, plus online activities and contests. On now until Feb. 27! (Manu Keggenhoff Photo)

There’s a lot to feel hopeful about in Whitehorse these days. The sun now rises before 10 a.m., the days of minus 20 might be behind us, and the 58th Yukon Rendezvous Festival is already underway!

“The Rendezvous is known internationally as ‘What the Yukon is all about.’ It’s a boost of happiness to get us through the toughest days of winter, a chance to connect with community, and a reminder that we’re all in this together,” says Devin Knopf, Executive Director for Yukon Rendezvous.

The Yukon Rendezvous Festival brings colour and community during the darkest days of winter. (Manu Keggenhoff Photo)

Hybrid events for accessible, festive fun

Like last year, this year’s Yukon Rendezvous includes a combination of in-person and live-streamed events. Head down to Shipyards Park on Rendezvous Weekend (Feb. 25 – 27) for only-in-the-Yukon activities like the Chainsaw Chuck, or grab tickets for one of the evening shows: the Fiddle Show featuring Kieran Poile, Abondance: Burlesque Extravaganza featuring Chérie Coquette, and For the Love of Drag with Special Guest Kendall Gender.

“All attendees are asked to monitor their health, and stay home if they’re feeling sick. All areas will have a one-way traffic flow and capacities will be limited,” Knopf says. “We’re asking everyone to be patient, and practice physical distancing if you’re asked to wait in line.”

All attendees — including volunteers — must wear face masks if they are over the age of five years, and provide proof of vaccination if they are over the age of 12 years and four months.

There’s family fun at Shipyards Park on Rendezvous Weekend (Feb. 25-27), plus burlesque and drag once the sun goes down. (Manu Keggenhoff Photo)

Can’t make it in-person? 3 online contests celebrate the creativity of Yukoners and their sense of style:

Pet Parade & Dog Howling Contest: Check out the creative pet costumes, enjoy the dog howling, and vote for your favourite furry friend. Voting ends Feb. 27!

Upcycle Fashion Challenge: You have until Feb. 26 to vote for your favourite high fashion outfit, made from household waste. Sunday, Feb. 27 a panel of judges will make their final picks on the Performance Stage.

Strength & Style Contest: Vote for Best Beard, Best Ink, Yukon Strength (a display of strength in a uniquely Yukon way), and more. Voting ends Feb. 27!

Visit yukonrendezvous.com/2022-events to cast your ballot!

The Rendezvous Raffle is back!

Dreaming of a new snowmobile, ATV or outboard motor? The grand prize of the Rendezvous Raffle is a $10,000 gift certificate to Listers Motor Sports**! Other prizes include an Okanagan trip for two, a tour of Mount Logan Glacier for nine, dog sledding for two, a sleigh ride for seven and more!

**Some restrictions may apply

There are only 5000 tickets available, and they’re $20 each. Visit yukonrendezvous.com/2022raffle to purchase!

Draw date Feb. 26. Licence # 2021-029.

Volunteers are the heart of the Rendezvous

Volunteers make this event possible! If you have a few spare hours to pitch in, visit the online portal to see where help is needed most.

“Our volunteers are the heart of the festival, and we appreciate the enthusiasm and skills they bring year after year,” Knopf says.

All events and COVID-19 guidelines are subject to change. Please go to yukonrendezvous.com for the most up-to-date information.

