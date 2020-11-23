Founded on March 13, 2013, Kona’s Coalition honours the legacy of Jordi Mikeli-Jones’ beloved dog Kona.

Calling all animal lovers!

Kona’s Coalition is doing their part to protect animal welfare in Yukon and here’s how you can too

How much of an impact has an animal made on your life? If you’ve ever been fortunate enough to welcome a pet as part of your family, you know the incredible affect they can have.

For Jordi Mikeli-Jones, her love for her pooch prompted her to create a volunteer-led non-profit honouring his memory.

Founded on March 13, 2013, Kona’s Coalition honours the legacy of Jordi’s beloved dog Kona. The organization comprises a small group of women who are all passionate about improving the lives and welfare of animals within their community.

“Animal welfare is public welfare and animal issues are human issues,” Jordi notes. “We’re still seeing cases all the time and we need the community’s help to continue to serve them.”

Through their grant program, the Coalition offers financial aid and assistance to low-income families who need help with vaccinations, subsidies to spay and neuter and unforeseen emergency vet visits. They maintain a strong commitment to advocacy education, financial assistance and overall support. One hundred per cent of the funds raised go directly to the animals.

In addition, Kona’s Coalition also recruits and screens foster homes. Their focus is on the abandoned, abused, neglected and severe cases of animal welfare.

With COVID preventing their usual fundraising events, the importance of support at this time is paramount. As animal needs are unpredictable, the team recognizes the ongoing need for help.

So how can you get involved?

In the eight years that Kona’s Coalition has been in operation, they’ve been able to help thousands of animals and want to continue to help more.

To lend your support, visit their website and click their orange donation button to contribute funds for their ongoing initiatives. E-transfers and cheques are accepted as well, with e-transfers going to konascoalition@gmail.com.

Those able to donate their homes and hearts are also welcome as foster parent! While 90 per cent of the animals the team sees are dogs, they also help cats, horses, chickens and reptiles.

As they continue to help animals every day, your support will make a direct impact on their lives in your community. Visit them online at konascoalition.org to learn more.

