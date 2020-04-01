Black Press Media’s Business Continuity Plan is available for local businesses when they are ready to re-open.

Business Continuity Plan: When You’re Ready, We’re Here for You

Comprehensive web, social and print options are available

When you’re ready, we’re here for you.

That’s the message Black Press Media shares with the businesses and organizations in their communities throughout BC, Central Alberta and Yukon.

“We are living in unprecedented times brought about by the implications of COVID-19, but just as our journalists work tirelessly to bring you timely, accurate news as it happens, your Black Press Media team is also here to help local businesses successfully move though this crisis,” says Randy Blair, Black Press Media Chief Operating Officer.

With concerns about how COVID-19 is affecting all aspects of our lives, people are turning to their trusted local community news source more than ever before:

  • Reach 7 out of 10 adults in your local community
  • Canadians are consuming more than 1 million page views per day across our digital news platforms
  • 1 million social media followers are highly active and engaged
  • 4.1 million monthly unique views
  • 79%+ increase in visits to our news platforms compared to the same period last year

To aid businesses in their recovery, innovations are needed, and for that, Black Press Media is offering advertisers a new Business Continuity Communication Plan that will be rolled out based on the timetable and needs of each individual business.

Your Communication Plan

Designed for local businesses experiencing difficulties during these challenging times, this multimedia campaign offers three packages, priced in keeping with the promise ‘We’re in This Together.’

You’ll receive comprehensive web, social and print options, based on your selected communication package.

Our team of expert marketing consultants can arrange for a one-on-one webinar to review your marketing needs and business objectives.

Options include:

  • Social media advertising across Facebook and Instagram
  • Targeted online advertising to a defined audience
  • Print advertising in your local community newspaper
  • Carousel gallery-style ads highlighting individual products
  • Storytelling; featured articles on your business engaging consumers in your brand, products and service

Providing both flexibility and our proven ability to reach your customers, the two-month campaigns begin with the date of your first ad. So, if your first ad runs May 2, your two-month campaign ends on July 1. This approach puts the decision on when to start the campaign in your hands.

“We appreciate that these are equally challenging times for you, your employees and your families. Our role, as your community partner, is to be there for you as soon as you’re ready to go to market,” Blair says.

When you’re ready, Black Press Media is ready

Your customers have relied on us for important information about the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can rely on us to communicate your business continuity plan to our audience when you are ready.

#WereInThisTogether.

Business and Industrial

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Just Posted

White River First Nation calls on premier to stop mining activity

An influx of miners in the area is causing concern

Whitehorse city council holds off on purchasing Seventh Avenue property

Would be a “costly endeavour for the city”, says councillor

VGFN passing emergency legislation to better screen for travellers entering the community

The move follows the unwelcome arrival of two people from Quebec last week

$800k Dawson defamation decision overturned

Court of Appeal orders new trial for two Dawson City women accused of defamation

Yukon parents, educators tackling learning at home amid a world pandemic

Yukon teachers will be assessing how to deliver education over the coming months

Victoria Gold still operating Eagle Gold mine with COVID-19 precautions in place

The mine is still in operation but with precautions, including social distancing, in place

YTA, Yukon government reach agreement on hiring dispute out of court

YTA’s petition was set to be heard March 25 but was called off after the parties reached an agreement

City hall, briefly

Here’s a look at issues discussed by Whitehorse city council at its… Continue reading

Skagway has resolve in the COVID-19 struggle, mayor says

Skagway mayor said border access is important for residents.

Yukonomist: Steering your business through COVID-19

While “proofing” your business against the impacts might not be possible, being prepared is.

History Hunter: How the Yukon was spared the influenza pandemic of 1918

The isolation of the Yukon then afford the territory some protection that it doesn’t have today

Whitehorse city council contemplates OCP change for section of the tank farm

Change would allow for commercial industrial use instead of current residential classification

Truck slides off Dempster Highway

The truck left the road around 4 p.m. on March 19. The highway was closed until March 21 for cleanup.

Most Read