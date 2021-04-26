The Kilrich Building Centres’ 42nd spring sale happens May 1 to 15 – just in time for all those projects you’ve been planning!

Backyard building projects? This local team makes it easy!

Annual spring sale, May 1 to 15, is Whitehorse’s unofficial start to project season

While COVID postponed Kilrich Building Centres’ 42nd annual spring sale by a year, the celebration returns this year in a big way!

And the timing couldn’t be better, as Yukoners look to welcome spring by creating the indoor and outdoor spaces they’ll love coming home to today, and tomorrow.

Decks, fencing, greenhouses or gazebo … find the materials you’ll need to get the job done, and the expertise to help ensure it’s done right!

“When it comes to professional-grade materials and tools of all types, we are the local specialists – it’s what we do,” says Kilrich president Rob Fordham.

It’s one reason you won’t find a ‘cashier’ at Kilrich, but their business consultants will help ensure customers get the materials they need for the Yukon climate.

Serving the community since 1977, the Kilrich team launched their first spring sale – the start to outdoor project season – in 1978, and since then, families and contractors alike have enjoyed the community ‘thank you,’ happening this year from May 1 to 15.

“It’s a great way to welcome spring – locals who are planning those DIY projects will wait for the spring sale to get started,” Fordham says.

In addition to great prices on lumber, all tools and accessories will be 10 per cent off, not to mention door crasher specials on several Milwaukee cordless tools and Bosch table and mitre saws!

Because lumber is a commodity-based product, pricing varies according to a variety of factors, including demand and availability – meaning it was tougher to come by last year due to COVID-related supply chain factors and increased demand as people stayed closer to home.

Anticipating the continued focus on home improvements as we move through the pandemic – especially after pressure-treated wood was so hard to come by last year – Fordham ordered 35 truckloads of Barefoot Brown treated wood products back in November for this year’s building season. That’s about 3 million pounds of product!

Beyond being the exclusive supplier of Barefoot Brown – offering proven performance with less staining – Kilrich is also your source for all the related hardware to complete your projects, including polycarbonate for a backyard greenhouse to get more out of the Yukon’s growing season.

Making it even easier to get those projects done, the community will also be excited to hear that after a year of being closed on Saturdays due to their COVID-prevention plan, the Kilrich team will resume Saturday business hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning May 1.

An independent, Yukon-owned business, Kilrich Building Centres has provided building materials to northern builders since 1977, with a reputation built on the simple philosophy of supplying building materials on time and at competitive prices.

Ready to stop dreaming and start building? Head to the Kilrich Lumberyard at 30 Denver Rd. in Whitehorse, or visit online at kilrich.ca

