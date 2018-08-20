40 years in the auto industry fuels passion for cars and community

(And Ford Employee Pricing means you can get the same deal as Jens does!)

To say Jens Nielsen grew up in the auto industry is a bit of an understatement.

Not only was his first job pumping gas at his dad’s Whitehorse Esso station after school, but he followed it up with work at the family’s Chrysler dealership through high school. While post-secondary studies took Jens away from the Yukon, and then to work with Ford dealerships on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland, the call of the North drew him back.

Five years ago, Jens was thrilled to return to Whitehorse – to family, to the community and to the wilderness on his doorstep.

“I’m an avid backpacker and hiker and I love being able to drive for five minutes and hike a little and being in the middle of nowhere,” he says.

He was also thrilled to join Whitehorse Motors as the Ford dealership’s general sales manager, reconnecting with some familiar faces and getting to know some new ones.

“I see people I worked with at the Esso gas station, and now I’ve sold their children vehicles,” he says with a laugh.

Up north, a vehicle is more of a necessity than in some other communities he’s lived in, making it all the more important to get families into the right vehicle for them.

“I really enjoy helping people,” Jens reflects. “We also do a lot of work with people who may have had credit issues in the past, so we work with them to get them into a car.”

That passion extends into his work outside the dealership, where Jens is well-known as a regular columnist in the Yukon News, on local radio and with his Facebook page his “Driving with Jens.”

“I have a real passion for driving and vehicle safety,” he reflects.

Marking a 40-year milestone with Employee Pricing

While Jens might have 40 years in the auto industry, YOU can get the same deal he can as Whitehorse Motors welcomes the return of Ford Employee Pricing.

“I might have worked in the business for years, but my price is your price,” Jens says, inviting the community to stop by the dealership to learn more.

Serving the community since 1969, Whitehorse Motors is committed to the highest Ford standards and service, but also community, including support for local organizations such as the food bank, arts organizations, the hospital foundation and Yukon Quest.

Visit them at 4178-4th Ave. or online at whitehorsemotors.com.