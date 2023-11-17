Yukoner set to compete at international FIS race being held at Mount Sima

Mackenzie Jenner, centre, competes in ski cross at the 2023 Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island. Jenner will be skiing in the Mount Sima Aurora Cup FIS race with athletes from across Canada and the United States. (Courtesy/Sarah Lewis Photography)

Yukon alpine skier Mackenzie Jenner will be racing in the Mount Sima Aurora Cup FIS race on Nov. 18 and 19 in Whitehorse.

According to an Alpine Yukon Nov. 15 statement, he is the first athlete with the club to compete at this level.

FIS is the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, the highest international governing body for skiing and snowboarding.

Jenner started skiing with Alpine Yukon when he was eight and joined the racing program when he was 10. He competed in both the 2023 Arctic Winter Games and the 2023 Canada Winter Games, where he finished seventh in the ski cross competition.

His performance at the Canada Winter Games resulted in an invite for him to attend the ski cross youth Olympic trials in Nakiska, Alberta from Dec. 7 to 10.

“Mackenzie has worked really hard to get to the level where he is today,” Urs Schirmer, the coach for Alpine Yukon’s High Performance Race Team, said in the statement. “He has been very dedicated to training the last few years, and his hard work is paying off. I encourage anyone who is able to come out to Sima on the weekend to come and cheer Mackenzie on.”

Jenner, who is from Whitehorse, said he is excited to be competing in an international race at home.

“I’ve been training really hard, and it will be fun to race against other athletes from Canada and the United States,” Jenner said in the statement. Details on the Aurora Cup are available at mountsima.com/events

