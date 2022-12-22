Yukon Special Olympics athletes will compete in B.C.

Eight athletes from Special Olympics Yukon will be heading for British Columbia in the new year to compete at the Special Olympics 2023 B.C. Winter Games. The games, held Feb. 2 to 5 in Kamloops, B.C, will serve as Team Yukon’s qualifier for some future games.

“We are proud of the hard work each athlete has put into their preparation for these games” said Andrew Elines, chef de mission, Special Olympics Yukon.

“The team is excited to compete against athletes from across British Columbia.”

Ernest Chua, Darby McIntyre and Owen Munroe will compete in cross-country skiing in Kamloops. The curling team from the Yukon will be Brandle Bruneau, Edward Kaye, Gaeten Michaud and Carrie Rudolph. Mike Sumner will figure skate. For the athletes competing in those three sports, the Kamloops games will serve as qualifiers for the Special Olympics 2024 Canada Winter Games that will be held in Calgary.

A statement on the team’s trip to Kamloops noted all the support the local Special Olympics team has received as they strived to reach this level of competition. Along with the support from coaches, volunteers and parents, the team expressed gratitude for Urban Realty Group that has been the Special Olympics Team Yukon title sponsor since 2017.

“We are so proud of each and every athlete participating on Special Olympics Team Yukon” stated Dana Klock, co-owner of Urban Realty Group.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Team Yukon and look forward to cheering you on through this incredible journey. Go Team Yukon!”

Special Olympics Yukon also acknowledged support from the territorial government.

A total of 120 athletes participate in the sports training or competition opportunities provided by more than 50 certified coaches and volunteers. Seven coaches and mission staff will join the athletes in Kamloops in February.

Also coming up on the Special Olympics Yukon calendar is selection for the Yukon’s 5-pin bowling team for the 2024 games in Calgary. Selection will take place at the Special Olympics Yukon 2023 Bowling Championships to be held on April 15, 2023 at The Northern Lights Bowling Alley.

