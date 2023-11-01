Women’s hockey jamboree to be held in Whitehorse

Break‐Away Bandits’ Jessica Pumphrey fires a shot on net at a previous Whitehorse Women’s Hockey Jamboree. This year’s jamboree will take place at the Canada Games Centre on Nov. 3 and 4. (Yukon News file)

The Whitehorse Women’s Hockey Association is hosting its 16th annual jamboree from Nov. 3 to 4 at the Canada Games Centre.

The association said the annual event has become a “cherished tradition, celebrating the power and passion of women’s hockey.”

Association president Alex Bouchard said the jamboree is a fun tournament that brings players to Whitehorse from communities around the Yukon, including Dawson City, Teslin and Haines Junction.

Bouchard said women’s hockey has experienced significant growth in recent times, with the introduction of the Professional Women’s Hockey League sparking interest and participation in the sport at the local level.

She said participating teams in the competition have also increased from four to eight, highlighting the sport’s ever-increasing popularity and significance in our community. Each team is made up of 13 players, bringing the total of players for this year’s tournament to 104.

“Last year, we had four teams, and we had so much demand last year that this year we were able to secure enough ice to include eight teams, which was really exciting,” she said. ‘It’s really just a fun place for people to play together and develop more camaraderie between players and meet different people.”

The association said it will be providing connections to funding available for those travelling from rural Yukon.

“It’s a unique and heartwarming experience as sisters, mothers, aunts, and friends all come together to share the ice. This camaraderie is the heartbeat of our event, showcasing the unifying spirit of women’s hockey,” the association said in an email to the News.

It also said one special aspect of the jamboree is the commitment to promoting women in all roles of the sport.

“We are proud to have an all-female team of referees officiating the games, and timekeepers underscoring the importance of women’s leadership in hockey.”

Contact Patrick Egwu at patrick.egwu@yukon-news.com