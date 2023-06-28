Triathletes take on Marsh Lake event

Solo competitors and teams paddle, cycle and run to the finish line

Competitors set out on the running portion of the Marsh Lake Triathlon on June 24. (Courtesy/Lyndsay O’Brien)

Runners, paddlers and cyclists took on the Marsh Lake Triathlon on June 24. John Berryman clocked the fastest total combined time in the three events, which covered 40 kilometres of ground, water and road.

The route began with an approximately eight-kilometre paddle from the Marsh Lake marina to the boat launch at Nolan Road. It was followed by a 22.5 km bike ride that took participants back to the Marsh Lake Community Centre for a 9.5 km run on the area’s trails.

Berryman finished the full triathlon with a total time of 2:24, including a 43-minute paddle, 48-minute bike ride and 53-minute run.

Kathleen Froese came in behind him at 2:48, including a 51-minute paddle, 59-minute bike ride and 58-minute run.

In third place was Alison Landreth, coming in at 3:11 after a 59-minute paddle, 1:08 on the bike and a 1:04 run.

Just three seconds off Landreth was Lyndsay O’Brien, who tied with Landreth in the paddle and run time, but came in on the bike at 1:11.

Behind Lyndsay O’Brien was Paul O’Brien, who finished with a time of 3:21, including 1:01 in paddling, 1:08 in cycling and 1:12 in running.

Others opted to complete portions of the event as part of a team.

Alana Martinson, Jonas Fiechter and Ray Tucker completed the three events with a combined time of 2:23.

Desmond Liu, Lindsay Robinson and Ian Campbell finished the three events with a time of 2:54.

Two teams each finished in 3:06, with one of those teams including Diego Torres along with Virginie and Audrey Busque, while Samantha Atwan, Phil Urness and Liz Demers made up the other.

Beth Ferguson, Victoria Reid and Jessica Busque made up the final team, which finished the race with a time of 3:16.

