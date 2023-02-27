Team Yukon wins first medal at Canada Winter Games

Cole Germain and Cheyenne Tirschmann are seen after receiving their bronze medals at the Canada Winter Games. They were the first medals of the games to be awarded to Team Yukon. The Yukon biathletes won them in the single mixed relay event. (Courtesy/Sarah Lewis Photography)

Team Yukon’s performances at the Canada Winter Games is yielding medals.

Biathletes Cheyenne Tirschmann and Cole Germain earned the territory’s first medal – bronze – in the single mixed relay on Feb 24. In addition, Isla Hupe and Bruce Porter finished in the top 10, in eighth place.

The table tennis team finished the games with wins against their opponents. Kalie Bennett, Victor Li, and Krish Sharma all picked up wins in their final matches. Bennett won against the Northwest Territories 3-0, Li won 3-2 against his Nunavut opponent, while Sharma finished 3-1 against his Saskatuan opponent.

The territory’s speedskaters Lisa Freeman and Lucas Taggart-Cox wrapped up the 1000 metre races and placed in the top half of athletes. Freeman placed 28 in a list of 42 athletes, while Taggart-Cox placed 23 in a list of 52 athletes.

On Feb. 25, Taggart-Cox won the D final to place 25th overall for the 3000 metres while Freeman placed 27 th out of 42 competitors.

Devon Rayment, Charles Gagne, Rannon Johnson and Forrest Peschke of the boy’s squash team had their best matches of the tournament against the host, P.E.I., but lost 4-0.

The girls’ squash team – Keeley Kovac, Kyla Kurzynski, Sandy Nagarajan and Georgia Atkinson – had a late game against the N.W.T., but lost 4-0.

Three Yukon teams were in action on Feb. 25.

The biathlon team wrapped up their events in the mixed relay mix, with Stella Mueller, Lydia Brown, Matthew London, and Noah Marnik joining forces and putting up a wonderful performance, but narrowly missed the medals table.

Team Yukon said the quartet had a strong day on the range and took fourth place, narrowly missing the podium by 74 seconds.

The boys’ squash team, Rannon Johnson, Charles Gagne, Devon Rayment and Forrest Peschke wrapped up their games against New Brunswick in the team event, but lost 4-0.

Yukon officials said Rayment had a standout performance by battling hard, and taking one match to fall 3-1.

The girls’ squash team, Keeley Kovac, Kyla Kurzynski, Sandy Nagarajan and Georgia Atkinson took on New Brunswick counterparts on Feb. 25.

Team Yukon officials said the girls had a great game against their opponents, but were defeated 4-0.

