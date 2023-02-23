Team Yukon in action on sixth day of Canada Winter Games

Team Yukon’s freestyle team competes in Big Air at the 2023 Canada Winter Games in P.E.I. The team is travelling to New Brunswick for their next freestyle event at Crabbe Mountain. (Courtesy/Sarah Lewis Photography)

Athletes representing the Yukon at the ongoing Canada Winter games in Prince Edward Island were in action on Feb. 23.

Team Yukon officials said it was another beautiful day with lots of excitement despite a light sporting schedule.

Coming from a win over P.E.I. on Feb. 21, the men’s hockey team continued their impressive run at the competition by making it past the qualification rounds.

However, Team New Brunswick won the qualification game 13-3. Yukon hockey players, Gavin McKenna scored two while Jase Johnstone scored one for Team Yukon.

The team will play a placement game on Feb. 23. Their opponents are yet to be determined.

The female curling team lost their game against Manitoba in their early game. The Yukoners were 8-1 down halfway through the draw. Taylor Legge scored but was not enough to save her team.

Team Yukon officials in a statement said the team couldn’t find the tie at the end of the eighth end, bringing the final score to 8-5. In their second game of the day, Team Yukon also lost 9-3 to host P.E.I.

The men and the women’s squash teams played Manitoba and Saskatchewan with both teams losing 4-0 to their opponents.

Team Yukon officials said the rest of Team Yukon athletes spent the day training and getting ready for their next games.

The officials said the freestyle ski team are travelling for their next event.

“They have crossed the Confederation Bridge into New Brunswick and Crabbe Mountain for the moguls competition,” officials said on social media.

