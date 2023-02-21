Team Yukon in action at Canada Winter Games in P.E.I.

Team Yukon defeats the Northwest Territories 9-2 in their most recent game at the 2023 Canada Winter Games in Charlottetown, P.E.I. (Courtesy/Sarah Lewis Photography)

Team Yukon athletes were on display during the second day of the Canada Winter Games at Prince Edward Island.

The men’s hockey team started their games at the competition with an 11-6 win over Nunavut. Flag bearer Gavin McKenna scored six goals, Jase Johnstone netted two, while Nash Holmes, Kaelan Basnett, and Chayce Tuton got a goal each. The team also defeated the Northwest Territories 9-2 with three goals from Tuton, two goals each from McKenna and Johnstone, and one each from AJ Boyd and Treytin Frizzell.

Despite heavy rain, the biathlon team competed in the sprint races. Cheyenne Tirschmann came sixth while Cole Germain found seventh place.

Speedskaters Lisa Freeman and Lucas Taggart-Cox competed in the 500m and 1500m preliminary races to begin their games. In the 500m event, Freeman placed third and then fourth in her two other races and Taggart-Cox came third in both of his races. In the 1500, Freeman placed fifth in her heat and Taggart-Cox came third followed by sixth.

The curling team played against Team Nova Scotia, but lost 10-3. Team Yukon officials said the team will take a break on Feb. 21 after playing three games in two days.

The men’s and women’s table tennis doubles wrapped up. Krish Sharma and Victor Li placed 12th and Melody Qiu and Kalie Bennett dropped their lone doubles game of the day to New Brunswick 3-0.

In the preliminary table tennis team event, Team Yukon won 3-2 against the N.W.T.

Team Yukon officials said the freestyle skiing got their practice time in, but the rain put the kibosh on the slopestyle event.

The slopestyle and big air events will take place on Feb. 21.

The Canada Winter Games continue until March 5.

