Team Yukon begins competition at Canada Winter Games in P.E.I.

The territory’s athletes will compete in 15 of the 20 sports happening at the national event

Members of Team Yukon wave the territory’s flag as they march into the opening ceremonies of the 2023 Canada Winter Games in P.E.I. on Feb. 18. (Courtesy/Sarah Lewis Photography)

Team Yukon kickstarted their events at the Canada Winter Games taking place in Prince Edward Island.

From Feb. 18 to March 5, more than 170 Yukon athletes, coaches and mission staff will participate in 15 of the 20 sports at the competition.

Four teams from the territory — female curling, squash, table tennis and freestyle skiing, had their first day of the competition on Feb 19.

Whitney Kasook, Dannika Mikkelsen, Neizha Snider and Taylor Legge of the female curling team had two draws on the first day of competition.

Team Yukon officials said the athletes had a tough game against New Brunswick and Alberta and lost both their matches 10-4 and 9-2 respectively.

The table tennis mixed doubles teams of Victor Li and Melody Qiu, and Krish Sharma and Kalie Bennett also had matches on Feb. 19.

The duo of Sharma and Bennett picked up a win against Nunavut 3-1. In subsequent games, Sharma and Li played in the male doubles match against their Northwest Territories opponents, but lost 3-2. In the female doubles match, Qiu and Bennett were also up against the N.W.T., but lost 3-2.

Keely Kovac and Kyla Kurzynski of the squash team had their opening matches against opponents from Saskatchewan and Ontario.

In a statement, Team Yukon officials said both athletes found success in the early stages of the game, but each eventually lost their games 3-0.

In boys’ individual squash, Team Yukon’s Rannon Johnson and Charles Gagne also each lost 3-0 to their counterparts from Nova Scotia and the N.W.T. respectively.

Charlie Fidler was the only Yukon athlete in the freestyle aerials session. In the qualifying round, Fidler scored 70.91 combined over three jumps to finish 15 out of 20 skiers.

More than 3,000 athletes from across Canada are participating at the Winter Games.

Team Yukon is hoping to replicate their success at the recent Arctic Winter Games that were held in Wood Buffalo, Alta. from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4.

