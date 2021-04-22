Spring shred: Snowmobiles gather on Mount Sima for 2021 Uphill Challenge

A competitor takes a jump in front of a crowd at the Mount Sima Up Hill Challenge in Whitehorse on April 17. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News) A racer runs a practise lap before the Mount Sima Up Hill Challenge in Whitehorse on April 17. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News) Riders Jeff Stokes and Devon Troke go airborne during a race in the open mountain category of the Mount Sima Up Hill Challenge in Whitehorse on April 17. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News) Riders Nicholas Dobush and Kyle Jacobs speed past in the open mountain category of the Mount Sima Up Hill Challenge in Whitehorse on April 17. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News) Trophy for second place in the open mountain category. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

The 2021 Yukon Yamaha Mount Sima Uphill Challenge took place on April 17, with more than 50 riders competing in the spring snowmobile race up Mount Sima.

Riders had a sunny and warm day on the hill, but still plenty of snowpack on the uphill course.

The custom course started at the base of the hill, before snaking up Dan’s Descent. The beginning of the course included a series of bumps, banked corners and a big air feature before a straight run uphill to the finish.

This year the event had three categories; open snowcross for all sleds under 146-inch length track, open mountain for all sleds over 146-inch length track and open snowbike. Protective gear, including helmet, boots, goggles and chest protection was mandatory.

Standings were determined by elimination – riders went in a head-to-head race with another rider, with the winner moving on to the next round.

An all-ages crowd enjoyed the roaring of engines and jumps from outside the Mt. Sima lodge.

On the second day of snowmobile events on April 18, snowmobiles were joined by skiers and snowboarders for the “sled and shred” event on Dan’s Descent.

Snowmobiles and snow bikes pulled skiers or snowboarders up a shorter course before the skiers or snowboarders raced back to the bottom.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

Skiing and Snowboarding