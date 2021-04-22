Spring shred: Snowmobiles gather on Mount Sima for 2021 Uphill Challenge

A competitor takes a jump in front of a crowd at the Mount Sima Up Hill Challenge in Whitehorse on April 17. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)A competitor takes a jump in front of a crowd at the Mount Sima Up Hill Challenge in Whitehorse on April 17. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
A racer runs a practise lap before the Mount Sima Up Hill Challenge in Whitehorse on April 17. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)A racer runs a practise lap before the Mount Sima Up Hill Challenge in Whitehorse on April 17. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Riders Jeff Stokes and Devon Troke go airborne during a race in the open mountain category of the Mount Sima Up Hill Challenge in Whitehorse on April 17. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)Riders Jeff Stokes and Devon Troke go airborne during a race in the open mountain category of the Mount Sima Up Hill Challenge in Whitehorse on April 17. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Riders Nicholas Dobush and Kyle Jacobs speed past in the open mountain category of the Mount Sima Up Hill Challenge in Whitehorse on April 17. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)Riders Nicholas Dobush and Kyle Jacobs speed past in the open mountain category of the Mount Sima Up Hill Challenge in Whitehorse on April 17. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Trophy for second place in the open mountain category. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)Trophy for second place in the open mountain category. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

The 2021 Yukon Yamaha Mount Sima Uphill Challenge took place on April 17, with more than 50 riders competing in the spring snowmobile race up Mount Sima.

Riders had a sunny and warm day on the hill, but still plenty of snowpack on the uphill course.

The custom course started at the base of the hill, before snaking up Dan’s Descent. The beginning of the course included a series of bumps, banked corners and a big air feature before a straight run uphill to the finish.

This year the event had three categories; open snowcross for all sleds under 146-inch length track, open mountain for all sleds over 146-inch length track and open snowbike. Protective gear, including helmet, boots, goggles and chest protection was mandatory.

Standings were determined by elimination – riders went in a head-to-head race with another rider, with the winner moving on to the next round.

An all-ages crowd enjoyed the roaring of engines and jumps from outside the Mt. Sima lodge.

On the second day of snowmobile events on April 18, snowmobiles were joined by skiers and snowboarders for the “sled and shred” event on Dan’s Descent.

Snowmobiles and snow bikes pulled skiers or snowboarders up a shorter course before the skiers or snowboarders raced back to the bottom.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

Skiing and Snowboarding

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

A competitor takes a jump in front of a crowd at the Mount Sima Up Hill Challenge in Whitehorse on April 17. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Spring shred: Snowmobiles gather on Mount Sima for 2021 Uphill Challenge

Riders had a sunny and warm day on the hill, but still plenty of snowpack on the uphill course.

Sheila MacLean tosses her winter blues in the fire to be burned away in Whitehorse on March 24, 2018. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Burning permits will be revoked April 25

The Whitehorse Fire Department extended the open burning season

A group of around 150 people gathered on the waterfront to remember the eight people who were killed in Atlanta, in Whitehorse on March 27. Mike Gladish noted the memorial in calling on the city at council’s April 19 meeting to reactivate its committee focused on address racism and discrimination. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Former Whitehorse councillor calls for anti-racism committee to be re-established

Focused on countering racism, discrimination

Maura Forrest/Yukon News File photos from Beaver Creek White River First Nation
Bessie Chassé elected as new chief of White River First Nation

“I was happy that the membership saw that I was ready for this position.”

X
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for April 21, 2021.… Continue reading

This City of Whitehorse map shows the laneway that would be closed off for the building consolidation project. (City of Whitehorse)
Lane closure proposed to make way for new services building, city hall

First reading will come forward April 26

Crystal Schick/Yukon News Yukon MP Larry Bagnell speaks at an announcement in Whitehorse on July 8, 2019.
Federal budget includes changes to Northern Residents Deduction, minimum wage, green energy funds

The massive budget included some rare references to the territory.

Doug Bell photographed in Whitehorse in 2008, for an article about his role as Yukon Commissioner in the early 1980’s. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)
Yukon remembers former commissioner Doug Bell

Bell passed away in Whitehorse on Sunday, at the age of 94.

Crystal Schick/Yukon News Whitehorse International Airport in Whitehorse on May 6, 2020.
NAV CANADA suspends review for Whitehorse airport traffic control

NAV CANADA announced on April 15 that it is no longer considering… Continue reading

A bulldozer levels piles of garbage at the Whitehorse landfill in January 2012. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)
Rural dump closures and tipping fees raise concern from small communities

The government has said the measures are a cost-cutting necessity

Whitehorse City Hall (Yukon News file)
City news, briefly

A look at city council matters for the week of April 12

Joel Krahn/joelkran.com Hikers traverse the Chilkoot Trail in September 2015. Alaska side.
The Canadian side of the Chilkoot Trail will open for summer

The Canadian side of the Chilkoot Trail will open for summer Parks… Continue reading

Letters to the editor.
Today’s mailbox: Hands of Hope, the quilt of poppies

Toilets are important Ed. note: Hands of Hope is a Whitehorse-based non-profit… Continue reading

Most Read