Run for Mom set for Mother’s Day

Run for Mom banners are seen at Main Street and Second Avenue on May 12. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

The 25th annual Run for Mom will be held in Whitehorse on May 14 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

About 1,000 runners, walkers and cyclists take part each year in the five-kilometre run and walk with events also held in Carmacks, Watson Lake, Haines Junction and Atlin, B.C.

The Run for Mom has been a tradition in the territory since 1997 held on Mother’s Day to raise funds and awareness for breast health.

“Our goal of supporting the best breast health for Yukoners means that we do what we can to help purchase advanced medical equipment and raise awareness of the importance of breast health,” the Run for Mom website reads.

Funds raised from the run have contributed to the purchase of a mammography machine at the Whitehorse General Hospital that was installed in 2020.

“This machine allows for 3D imaging of breast tissue, greatly enhancing the radiologist’s ability to detect lesions that can hide in adjacent breast tissue. It also helps differentiate normal breast tissue from a true nodule,” according to the website.

This year’s event will feature the Linda Ronstadt Revival Band playing before the start of the run and a Bhangra warm up led by Gurdeep Pandher.

Registration for the Whitehorse race will open at noon on May 14 at the SS Klondike, which is also the start line.

Participants are encouraged to complete their registration forms available at runformom.com before the event.

“If you collect donations prior to the event, bring the donations as well as a completed pledge form,” the organizers said.

Contact Patrick Egwu at patrick.egwu@yukon-news.com