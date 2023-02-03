Racers ready for Yukon Arctic Ultra

The Yukon Arctic Ultra sets off from Shipyards Park in Whitehorse on Feb. 4, 2023. Participants are pictured at the start line for last year’s race on Feb. 3, 2022. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Racers are getting ready for the Yukon Arctic Ultra. The race is dubbed the “world’s coldest and toughest Ultra.”

The race begins at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 4 beside the Yukon River at Shipyards Park in Whitehorse.

The potential for extremely cold temperatures, the nature of the trail and the distance make for very difficult conditions.

“Situations which under normal circumstances don’t cause any problems can become absolutely life threatening in the dead of winter in the Yukon,” reads the website.

Athletes without extreme cold weather experience must take a training course, according to the website.

Racers can choose their mode of transportation: mountain bike, cross-country skis or foot.

The marathon takes the path of the Yukon Quest trail, which the website describes as the trail of the most difficult sled dog race in the world. The marathon ends at Muktuk Adventures, just off the Takhini River.

The 100-mile participants will go from Whitehorse to Braeburn, the 300-mile participants will continue to Pelly Farm before turning back to Pelly Crossing and the 430-mile participants will make their way to Dawson City.

A free meal and hot water will be available for racers at each checkpoint.

According to Environment Canada, as of Feb. 2, the forecast for race day is a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -8 C.

