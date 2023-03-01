New Yukon athletes arrive P.E.I. for the Canada Winter Games

Biathletes Cole Germain and Cheyenne Tirschmann won Team Yukon’s first medal at the competition. (Courtesy/Team Yukon) Team Yukon hockey athletes during a game in P.E.I. (Courtesy/Team Yukon) Yukon hockey team in a photo after a game. (Courtesy/Team Yukon) Germain and Tirschmann stand on the podium after receiving their medals. (Courtesy/Team Yukon)

New athletes from the Yukon arrived in Prince Edward Island for the second week of action at the Canada Winter Games.

The athletes who were there for the first week have completed their competitions and returned home.

Team Yukon officials said in a statement the athletes are settled and have started preparations and training sessions.

Only the women’s hockey team was in action as the competition entered its 10th day on Feb. 27.

The women’s hockey team began their games against the host P.E.I in the town of Summerside. Despite the efforts put in by Yukon athletes Wynne Anderson Lindsey, who stopped 66/69 shots, and Cassie Cebuliak, who scored the only goal, it was their opponents who had the day, winning 3-1.

The curling team duo of Bayly Scoffin and Nico Fecteau kicked off the first-ever mixed doubles event at the competition on Feb. 28. The pair’s efforts were not enough to save them from losing 10-2 to their opponents from Alberta.

Stian Langbakk and Lewis Bunce had a good day on the snowboard slopestyle course. Team Yukon officials said the duo made the finals with Stian finishing 5th overall and Lewis in 12th.

The alpine team competed at Crabbe Mountain, a satellite venue in New Brunswick. The team’s first competition of the games was the Super G where Ellayann Dinn and Carson Nelson put up the quickest Yukon times of 52.11 seconds and 51.29 seconds respectively.

The badminton team participated in doubles, mixed doubles and singles matches. Anton Menzel won his first game 2-0 against his P.E.I. opponent.

Emery Twardochleb of the female hockey team scored on a penalty shot to score the Yukon’s lone goal in a 6-1 defeat to their Newfoundland counterparts.

The cross country ski team competed on a 2.5-kilometre loop on Feb. 28. The girls raced 7.5 kilometres and the boys 10 kilometeres in both classic individual races. Team Yukon’s Simon Connell had the territory’s top finish in the boys’ race, placing 15th.

Constance Lapointe, who has competed against many skiers, especially at the World Junior Championships, finished 11th.

Team Yukon athletes have been putting up stellar performances against their opponents and setting new records.

On Feb. 23, 15-year-old hockey phenom Gavin McKenna broke the games’ record for most points in a tournament for men’s hockey. McKenna, a Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in citizen from Whitehorse, banked a total of 29 points in six tournament games, including four games over two days.

Chayce Tuton became the highest scoring defenceman in men’s hockey at a game while Jase Johnstone surpassed Sidney Crosby’s point total at the games.

On Feb. 24, the territory’s biathletes Cheyenne Tirschmann and Cole Germain won the territory’s first medal at the competition. The team won bronze in the single mixed relay.

The men’s hockey team continued their impressive run at the competition, causing an upset on Feb. 21 by defeating host P.E.I. 5-3.

With about a week to the end of the competition, Team Yukon officials are hopeful there will be more impressive performances and medals from the athletes.

