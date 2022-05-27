National-level curling coach Gordon Moffatt gets hall of fame induction

Moffatt’s portrait now hangs in the Yukon Sports Hall of Fame

Gordon Moffatt hangs his portrait among other inductees into the Yukon Sports Hall of Fame. (Sport Yukon/Submitted)

The portrait of a dedicated curling coach now hangs among those of other fixtures of the Yukon sports community in the lobby of the Sport Yukon building.

In a May 25 ceremony, Gordon Moffatt was inducted into the territory’s sports hall of fame for his contributions to curling made since the early 1990s.

“I’m humbled even to be nominated,” said Moffatt.

“You never know if you’re worthy of something like this. I never looked to be in the limelight. I like to do the work and stay in the background so this is a wonderful honour.”

Since moving to the Yukon from Manitoba, Moffatt has coached curling teams at a high level including national competitions. Most recently, he coached Team Bernie in their 2022 Scotties Tournament of Hearts appearance representing the Yukon.

Moffat coached teams at the Canadian Junior Curling Championships between 1991 and 2014. He also coached at two Canada Winter Games, three Optimist International bonspiels, four Scotties and three Briers.

Three of his national teams earned a place on the podium: He helped the 1993 junior team to bronze and in consecutive years at the 2009 and 2010 Optimist International the team placed silver and then picked up golds.

“Gord’s coaching resume speaks for itself,” said Sport Yukon executive director Tracey Bilsky.

“Gord’s dedication to curling and bettering Yukon athletes makes him a worthy inductee into the Hall of Fame.”

The annual induction into the Yukon Sports Hall of Fame recognizes excellence among athletes, coaches, builders or teams at the national or international level.

