Homeruns and hot dogs: The big winners of Dustball 2023
A batter for the co-ed Silverbacks team heads to the dugout on the morning of July 15, at the Pepsi Softball Centre in Whitehorse. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News) Gigi McKee from the Tintina Air Beavers team crosses home plate on July 15 at the Pepsi Softball Centre in Whitehorse. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News) Spectator Sandra Beitz watches an early morning softball game at Pepsi Softball Centre in Whitehorse on day three of the 2023 Dustball Slo-pitch Tournament. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News) “A hot dog at the ballpark is better than steak at the Ritz,” famed actor Humphrey Bogart once allegedly said. The photographer’s daughter, Evelyn Bossons, agrees. Above, she showcases a chilli cheese dog from Bannock Slap Indigenous Soul Food on July 15 at the Pepsi Softball Centre in Whitehorse. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News) Stuart Paton from Little Horse Landscaping, a co-ed team in the 2023 Dustball tournament, watches a low ball cross home plate on July 15 at the Pepsi Softball Centre in Whitehorse. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News) A batter for the co-ed Silverbacks cranks the ball during an early morning softball game at the Pepsi Softball Centre in Whitehorse on day three of the 2023 Dustball tournament. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News) A man runs down the first baseline during a morning softball game at the Pepsi Softball Centre in Whitehorse on day three of the tournament. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News) Albert Ferro for the Tintina Air Beavers team of the 2023 Dustball Slo-pitch Tournament steps up to bat at home plate on July 15 at the Pepsi Softball Centre in Whitehorse. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News) A pitcher for Little Horse Landscaping, a co-ed team in the 2023 Dustball tournament, tosses the ball toward home plate on July 15 at the Pepsi Softball Centre in Whitehorse. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News) A batter for the Tintina Air Beavers team of the 2023 Dustball Slo-pitch Tournament prepares to hit a pitch on July 15 at the Pepsi Softball Centre in Whitehorse. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News) A bright, neon green/yellow softball rests between vehicles in the Pepsi Softball Centre parking lot in Whitehorse. Throughout the 2023 Dustball Slo-pitch Tournament, player and spectator vehicles were almost hit by stray balls on numerous occasions. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News) A hitter for the Little Horse Landscaping team of the 2023 Dustball Slo-pitch Tournament steps up to bat at home plate on July 15 at the Pepsi Softball Centre in Whitehorse. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News) A batter for the co-ed Silverbacks cranks the ball during a morning softball game at the Pepsi Softball Centre in Whitehorse on day three of the 2023 Dustball tournament. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News) A player on the Tintina Air Beavers team of the 2023 Dustball Slo-pitch Tournament swings at a pitch on July 15 at the Pepsi Softball Centre in Whitehorse. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News) A batter for the Dave’s Cleaning Senior team hits the ball during a 2023 Dustball game on the morning of July 15 at the Pepsi Softball Centre in Whitehorse. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News)
The 2023 Dustball Slo-pitch Tournament concluded on the afternoon of July 16 at Pepsi Softball Centre in Whitehorse. This year was the tournament’s 41st year.
The four-day softball tournament began on the evening of July 13 with 58 teams participating, including 13 men’s teams, 8 women’s teams and 37 co-ed teams.
Dustball 2023 featured an eclectic mash-up of high-, medium- and low-octane softball, with players of all skill levels participating. Like any good ball tournament, many players and spectators enjoyed adult beverages during games and a food truck was on site serving bannock-wrapped chilli-cheese dogs — an Indigenous take on a classic ballpark foodstuff.
The three top-performing teams in each of the seven categories at this year’s Dustball can be seen below:
Women’s:
1st — Milligans Sheet Metal
2nd — Queen Bees
3rd — Royal Flush
Men’s Upper:
1st — Chicos
2nd — Royal Flush
3rd — Pirates
Men’s Lower:
1st — La Leche
2nd — Jack Wagons
3rd — Northland Beverages Rustlers
Co-ed A:
1st — Tetra Tech Sliders
2nd — Killer Bees
3rd — Winterlong Secret Destroyers
Co-ed B:
1st — Total North
2nd — Little Horse Landscaping
3rd — Wounded Deere
Co-ed C:
1st — TLC Massage Therapy
2nd — Sports Experts
3rd — Dave’s Cleaning Senior Team
Co-ed D:
1st — Diamond Backs
2nd — Griffiths Grizzlies
3rd — FHP Ballwhackers
