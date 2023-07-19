Homeruns and hot dogs: The big winners of Dustball 2023

A batter for the co-ed Silverbacks team heads to the dugout on the morning of July 15, at the Pepsi Softball Centre in Whitehorse. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News)
Gigi McKee from the Tintina Air Beavers team crosses home plate on July 15 at the Pepsi Softball Centre in Whitehorse. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News)
Spectator Sandra Beitz watches an early morning softball game at Pepsi Softball Centre in Whitehorse on day three of the 2023 Dustball Slo-pitch Tournament. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News)
"A hot dog at the ballpark is better than steak at the Ritz," famed actor Humphrey Bogart once allegedly said. The photographer's daughter, Evelyn Bossons, agrees. Above, she showcases a chilli cheese dog from Bannock Slap Indigenous Soul Food on July 15 at the Pepsi Softball Centre in Whitehorse. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News)
Stuart Paton from Little Horse Landscaping, a co-ed team in the 2023 Dustball tournament, watches a low ball cross home plate on July 15 at the Pepsi Softball Centre in Whitehorse. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News)
A batter for the co-ed Silverbacks cranks the ball during an early morning softball game at the Pepsi Softball Centre in Whitehorse on day three of the 2023 Dustball tournament. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News)
A man runs down the first baseline during a morning softball game at the Pepsi Softball Centre in Whitehorse on day three of the tournament. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News)
Albert Ferro for the Tintina Air Beavers team of the 2023 Dustball Slo-pitch Tournament steps up to bat at home plate on July 15 at the Pepsi Softball Centre in Whitehorse. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News)
A pitcher for Little Horse Landscaping, a co-ed team in the 2023 Dustball tournament, tosses the ball toward home plate on July 15 at the Pepsi Softball Centre in Whitehorse. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News)
A batter for the Tintina Air Beavers team of the 2023 Dustball Slo-pitch Tournament prepares to hit a pitch on July 15 at the Pepsi Softball Centre in Whitehorse. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News)
A bright, neon green/yellow softball rests between vehicles in the Pepsi Softball Centre parking lot in Whitehorse. Throughout the 2023 Dustball Slo-pitch Tournament, player and spectator vehicles were almost hit by stray balls on numerous occasions. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News)
A hitter for the Little Horse Landscaping team of the 2023 Dustball Slo-pitch Tournament steps up to bat at home plate on July 15 at the Pepsi Softball Centre in Whitehorse. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News)
A batter for the co-ed Silverbacks cranks the ball during a morning softball game at the Pepsi Softball Centre in Whitehorse on day three of the 2023 Dustball tournament. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News)
A player on the Tintina Air Beavers team of the 2023 Dustball Slo-pitch Tournament swings at a pitch on July 15 at the Pepsi Softball Centre in Whitehorse. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News)
A batter for the Dave's Cleaning Senior team hits the ball during a 2023 Dustball game on the morning of July 15 at the Pepsi Softball Centre in Whitehorse. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News)

The 2023 Dustball Slo-pitch Tournament concluded on the afternoon of July 16 at Pepsi Softball Centre in Whitehorse. This year was the tournament’s 41st year.

The four-day softball tournament began on the evening of July 13 with 58 teams participating, including 13 men’s teams, 8 women’s teams and 37 co-ed teams.

Dustball 2023 featured an eclectic mash-up of high-, medium- and low-octane softball, with players of all skill levels participating. Like any good ball tournament, many players and spectators enjoyed adult beverages during games and a food truck was on site serving bannock-wrapped chilli-cheese dogs — an Indigenous take on a classic ballpark foodstuff.

The three top-performing teams in each of the seven categories at this year’s Dustball can be seen below:

Women’s:

1st — Milligans Sheet Metal

2nd — Queen Bees

3rd — Royal Flush

Men’s Upper:

1st — Chicos

2nd — Royal Flush

3rd — Pirates

Men’s Lower:

1st — La Leche

2nd — Jack Wagons

3rd — Northland Beverages Rustlers

Co-ed A:

1st — Tetra Tech Sliders

2nd — Killer Bees

3rd — Winterlong Secret Destroyers

Co-ed B:

1st — Total North

2nd — Little Horse Landscaping

3rd — Wounded Deere

Co-ed C:

1st — TLC Massage Therapy

2nd — Sports Experts

3rd — Dave’s Cleaning Senior Team

Co-ed D:

1st — Diamond Backs

2nd — Griffiths Grizzlies

3rd — FHP Ballwhackers

Contact Matthew Bossons at matthew.bossons@yukon-news.com

