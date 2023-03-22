Athletes shine at Yukon Gymnastics Championships

Yukon gymnasts showed off impressive performances during the annual Yukon Gymnastics Championships on March 11.

A total of 54 girls who competed in the event.

The championships, previously held in June, were moved up to March this year to help athletes warm up for larger provincial, regional, and national events and competitions later in the spring, Polarettes Gymnastics noted in a statement.

“Moving the [Yukon] Championships to March allows our athletes to get a taste of competition here at home before the busy competitive season in April,” Kimberly Jones, Polarettes executive director, said.

“We are extremely proud of the achievements of our athletes at this competition and are excited for them to take the stage at major Championships in Alberta and B.C. later this year.”

Some of the gymnasts, including members of the Canadian Competitive Program (CCP) 6, 8 and 9 categories have already competed at the Arctic Winter Games in Wood Buffalo, Alta., and the Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island in February.

They are now prepping for the Western Canadian Championships taking place from April 27 to 29.

At the gymnastics competition, Yukon athletes competed in two categories – the CCP and the XCEL Program.

The XCEL Program winners include:

Bronze 1 – Nellie-Mai Quigley and Gabriella MacDonald

Bronze 2 – Penny Lawrence

Silver 1 – Nunu Sageaktook

Silver 2 – Alice Crete-Bergeron and Audrey Collon

Gold – Bree Labelle Platinum and Emma Duncan

The Canadian Competitive Program winners include:

CCP 4 – Amelia Blackie

CCP 5 – Julianna Kennedy

CCP 6 – Chloe Tatsumi

CCP 7 – Taylor Kennedy

CCP 8 – Olivia Vangel

CCP 9 – Lily Witten

