Brothers Declan and Nigel Wise push to the finish at an earlier orienteering event. (Courtesy/Barbara Scheck)

Brothers Declan and Nigel Wise push to the finish at an earlier orienteering event. (Courtesy/Barbara Scheck)

22 runners compete in orienteering event

O-meet sees participants converge on Grey Mountain

The Yukon Orienteering Association’s penultimate O-meet of the season drew a crowd of 22 to Grey Mountain on Sept. 6 to participate.

The runners chose their own course from a scattering of 30 controls set out on Grey Mountain, strategizing which controls to pick up in their 60-minute time limit. Placing was based on points rather than finishing time, organizers said in a statement.

Every class received the same map during the meet, with controls varying between three and eight points. The per-control penalty system encouraged higher classes to prioritize high-scoring controls over quantity.

The novice category was a tight race between three teams of runners separated by only four points, with Midori Nishikawa and Madeleine Williams coming out on top with 40 points. Coralie Anderson and Gina Anderson finished in second place with 38 points, and Miya Nishikawa and Emily Nishikawa finished in third place with 36 points.

The intermediate class saw a runaway winner in Daniel Dreiseitl with 76 points. Having collected the most controls of anyone on the course at 20, organizers said he would have tied for first place had he run in the advanced class. His performance was followed up by Lara Melnik, who finished second with 37 points, and Karin Keeley-Eriksson, who finished third with 30.

In the advanced category, only 10 points separated the top five and single points separated some runners. The top three were Darren Holcombe with 56, Erik Blake with 52 and Afan Jones with 51.

Forest Pearson was the only runner for the expert course, and he put in an impressive performance that would have won any class, per the organizers. With the expert penalties, his total score came out to 47.

The organizers thanked everyone who came out for their high spirits and enthusiasm, noting they look forward to seeing familiar faces at the Night-O on Sept. 22. Location for the event is yet to be determined and will be posted on the association’s website.

Contact Patrick Egwu at patrick.egwu@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Dawson City hosts end-of-season disc golf tournament

Just Posted

A keyboard displays the home, return and delete keys. The Yukon government is currently dealing with a cyberattack. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
Cyberattack hits Yukon government

Yukon Party Leader Currie Dixon speaks with reporters in the foyer of the Yukon legislature on the final day of the spring sitting of the Yukon Legislative Assembly on April 27. His party has clarified its relationship to Pierre Poilievre’s Conservative Party of Canada prior to a federal party rally in Whitehorse on Sept. 15. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
Yukon Party clarifies ‘no formal’ ties to Poilievre’s Conservatives

Maria Sol Suarez Martinez is at work during a Jenni House artist residency. Part of her project aims to “colonize the digital scape with something that’s also feminine and pretty and nebulous” as a reaction to the digital sphere being dominated by tech bros. (Courtesy/Melissa Naef)
Artist residency is a dream for Dawson City artist, and for anyone who wants to participate in her project

Cole Pauls is a Tahltan artist who is among the six shortlisted artists for the Yukon Prize for Visual Arts. (Courtesy/Cole Pauls)
Comics come from community for Haines Junction artist