1,000 riders register for Kluane Chilkat International Bike Relay

Racers from the Kluane Chilkat International Bike Relay head south on Haines Highway during the first leg of the race the last time it was held on June 15, 2019. The 2023 race will be held June 17. (Yukon News file)

More than 1,000 riders have registered for the Kluane Chilkat International Bike Relay.

Registration for the competition opened on March 15 at 6 a.m. and four hours later, the June 17 race was half full, the organizers said in a statement. As of the evening of March 19, 1,000 riders had registered.

“Don’t delay or you may miss out,” said Mia Lee, the race coordinator. “Only 200 spots are left”.

The competition is an eight-leg road bike relay from Haines Junction, Yukon to coastal Haines, Alaska. The course takes participants through alpine passes and past ocean views on a variety of flat stretches, steep descents and long climbs.

The race is one of the most rewarding sporting and social events of the season, officials said, noting that teams often outfit themselves in hilarious costumes.

Teams can enter in one of several categories, including solo, two, four, and eight-person teams for men, women, and mixed categories.

The organizers said solo riders are given a bit more time to make the big decision to ride the entire 240 kilometres. Registration for solo riders closes May 12.

The race will end at the parade grounds at the Fort Seward Barracks in Haines, Alaska. The race finish area will officially close at 9 p.m. Alaska Time.

An awards ceremony will be held following the race. Preliminary rider awards will be announced during the afternoon and evening at the finish line.

Those wishing to register can do so at www.kcibr.org.

