Yukon’s health minister agrees honoraria should go up for emergency volunteers

The Yukon’s health minister agrees that the per-hour honoraria volunteer emergency medical services (EMS) responders receive should go up.

On Nov. 1, Pelly-Nisutlin MLA Stacey Hassard of the Yukon Party told the Yukon Legislative Assembly that the amount EMS volunteers get each hour on call hasn’t increased since 2016, when it went from $2.50 to $3.71 an hour.

For example, the minimum wage for Yukon workers increases every year on April 1. It is tied to inflation, which is calculated using the consumer price index.

Hassard said one rural EMS worker estimated the territory has 50 less volunteers compared to 13 years ago, with 20 of those departures happening in the last couple of years.

EMS workers take 911 calls of people who need an ambulance, work 24 hours a day receiving emergency calls and sending the necessary EMS support and provide medical instructions over the phone before an ambulance arrives, per the Yukon government website. Volunteers earn up to $30.74 for every hour spent working or training, as well as a recruitment bonus.

Hassard asked if the Yukon government will consider giving EMS volunteers a raise and, if so, when.

Health and Services Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee said the Yukon government is looking into the EMS costs and honoraria. She didn’t commit to an increase by any given date.

“EMS experiences shortages of community responders in all Yukon communities from time to time, but EMS continues to recruit and increase the number of responders in Whitehorse and in all communities,” she said.

According to the government website, more than 200 “team members” are working out of 17 ambulance stations in 16 communities. It’s not clear who makes up the 200 “team members” or where that number comes from. The department did not respond to the News’ request about this by print deadline.

Data provided in a Nov. 7 email from the Health and Social Services department indicates there are only half that many active EMS volunteers at 100 with another eight in the process of onboarding. That number has been consistent over the past few years, per the email. While no date was provided, the email notes EMS had up to 130 volunteers in the past.

