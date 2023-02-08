Yukon’s Dylan Cozens signs 7-year, $49.7M deal with Buffalo Sabres

The Yukon’s Dylan Cozens is staying in Buffalo.
Cozens and the Buffalo Sabres have agreed to a seven-year, $49.7-million contract extension.
Cozens, who is from Whitehorse, was the NHL team’s seventh overall pick in 2019.
The 21-year-old forward has played 169 NHL games, including 49 with the Sabres this season. He has tallied 17 goals and 26 assists for a total of 43 points and 24 penalty minutes in 2022-23.
Premier Ranj Pillai sent a congratulatory tweet to Cozens with the hashtag: #workhorsefromwhitehorse.
Congratulations to the Yukon’s @Dylan_Cozens on his extension with the @BuffaloSabres ! #workhorsefromwhitehorse https://t.co/efeAUdAwHJ
— Ranj Pillai (@RanjPillai1) February 7, 2023
DYLAN COZENS IS STAYING IN BUFFALO. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/JGFcrTMtDG
— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) February 7, 2023
