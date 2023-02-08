Yukon’s Dylan Cozens signs 7-year, $49.7M deal with Buffalo Sabres

Cozens was the seventh overall pick by the NHL team in 2019

Dylan Cozens has signed a contract extension with the Buffalo Sabres worth $49.7 million. (Yukon News file)

The Yukon’s Dylan Cozens is staying in Buffalo.

Cozens and the Buffalo Sabres have agreed to a seven-year, $49.7-million contract extension.

Cozens, who is from Whitehorse, was the NHL team’s seventh overall pick in 2019.

The 21-year-old forward has played 169 NHL games, including 49 with the Sabres this season. He has tallied 17 goals and 26 assists for a total of 43 points and 24 penalty minutes in 2022-23.

Premier Ranj Pillai sent a congratulatory tweet to Cozens with the hashtag: #workhorsefromwhitehorse.

DYLAN COZENS IS STAYING IN BUFFALO. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/JGFcrTMtDG — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) February 7, 2023

DYLAN COZENS IS STAYING PUT ⚔️@Dylan_Cozens has signed a seven-year contract with the @BuffaloSabres! pic.twitter.com/9n74yPnYgI — NHL (@NHL) February 7, 2023

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com