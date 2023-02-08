Dylan Cozens has signed a contract extension with the Buffalo Sabres worth $49.7 million. (Yukon News file)

Yukon’s Dylan Cozens signs 7-year, $49.7M deal with Buffalo Sabres

Cozens was the seventh overall pick by the NHL team in 2019

The Yukon’s Dylan Cozens is staying in Buffalo.

Cozens and the Buffalo Sabres have agreed to a seven-year, $49.7-million contract extension.

Cozens, who is from Whitehorse, was the NHL team’s seventh overall pick in 2019.

The 21-year-old forward has played 169 NHL games, including 49 with the Sabres this season. He has tallied 17 goals and 26 assists for a total of 43 points and 24 penalty minutes in 2022-23.

Premier Ranj Pillai sent a congratulatory tweet to Cozens with the hashtag: #workhorsefromwhitehorse.

