Yukon’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate going up; higher than previous years: report

An at-home COVID-19 rapid test shows a positive test result. Lab indicators do not include at-home rapid tests or tests completed in private labs. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

The rate of people being hospitalized due to COVID-19 is going up and higher than previous years, according to the Yukon’s latest biweekly respiratory surveillance report ending March 4.

In the report, while case rates are stable and lower than previous years, the severity of COVID-19 infection is getting worse.

Overall, respiratory virus activity has been on the upswing in recent weeks in the territory, the report states. The intensity is categorized as medium to high. Some indication of activity is being found in all regions. The trend is increasing for COVID-19, with little influenza and decreasing RSV activity.

COVID-19 test positivity rates were highest for the Whitehorse area, with Omicron labelled as the predominant variant of concern.

The COVID-19 wastewater viral load in Haines Junction is increasing, according to the report.

Visits to community health centres for respiratory-related symptoms are similar to previous years.

Twenty per cent of the population is up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations.

In the report, the vaccination rate for influenza is at 28 per cent for the Yukon population this season, which is lower than the previous two years. The highest coverage rates are among Old Crow residents and people aged 70 and up. The lowest uptake is in Pelly Crossing at seven per cent.

