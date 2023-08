“My only crime is loving myself,” reads a sign that led a parade down Main Street during Pride celebrations in Whitehorse on Aug. 5. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News) A unicorn is spotted along Front Street during Pride celebrations in Whitehorse on Aug. 5. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News) Bubbles, unicorns and rainbows took over downtown Whitehorse for a Pride parade on Aug. 5. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

“My only crime is loving myself.”

That’s the message on a sign that led about 400 participants of a Pride parade through downtown Whitehorse on Aug. 5.

The parade started on Main Street, then took Second Avenue to Steele Street, before taking a left down Front Street.

After the parade, a few hundred people gathered at Shipyards Park, where a long line had formed for pancakes.

