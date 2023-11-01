Yukoner appreciation event kicks off Nov. 2

The Whitehorse Chamber of Commerce’ Yukoner appreciation events will begin Nov. 2 with a breakfast at MacBride Museum. (Yukon News File)

The holiday shopping season in the territory is set to kick off on Nov. 2 with the annual Yukoner appreciation event, put on by the Whitehorse Chamber of Commerce.

From Nov. 2 to 4, participating local businesses are set to host events and potentially have some good deals for local shoppers.

As the chamber noted in a statement: “Take in local shops, eat at local restaurants, and make a day of supporting your local community with people you love. When you shop local, you’re not just helping one business. Your support enables local businesses to turn around and help sponsor and support community events, sports teams, and worthy causes that make Whitehorse special. It’s more than just shopping local — it’s supporting your local community.”

The first event will get underway Nov. 2 at MacBride Museum with a breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“The Whitehorse Chamber of Commerce with Breakfast Sponsor Chu Niikwan LP welcomes all Yukoners for a free breakfast for the whole family to enjoy,” the chamber said. “You’ll have the opportunity to connect with local businesses, win great prizes and enjoy family-friendly activities.”

The event’s annual passport contest will also make a return, though this year, it is going digital and asking participants to download an app to be part of it. It is available at https://qr.link/XbnSoa

Rather than collecting stamps at local businesses visited, participants will scan a QR code. Scanning each code gives the participant an entry into a draw for Air North flights or $500 worth of gift cards from local businesses.

A full list of participating businesses is available on the chamber’s website.

