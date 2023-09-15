Yukon Territorial Court passes sentence for 2021 death of placer mine worker

The Yukon Territorial Court approved a substantial fine against a placer mining company and its owner relating to the 2021 death of an employee in a bulldozer rollover. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

On Sept. 14, the Yukon Territorial Court handed down substantial fines for a Klondike placer mining company and its owner following guilty pleas relating to the 2021 death of a worker in a bulldozer rollover.

The Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act charges that Roger Stuart and Stuart Placers Ltd. plead guilty to earlier this summer primarily dealt with safety equipment that wasn’t installed on the bulldozer that rolled over and killed Richard Cull. The court heard that Cull had been a longtime employee and that he and Stuart were “like brothers” prior to the April 2021 incident that claimed his life.

Judge John Phelps summarized the agreed facts that accompanied Stuart’s guilty plea to the four OHS charges. The judge described Stuart Placers Ltd. as a comparatively small mining operation that had been working in the same area near Dawson for the past 20 years with experience in the industry well before that.

The court heard that Stuart and Cull took delivery of a bulldozer near the placer mining operation’s shop. The bulldozer had safety equipment, including a rollover protection structure, removed for transport on a flatbed truck. It was resolved that Cull would drive the bulldozer to the shop over a switchbacked stretch of road. Phelps said that the agreed facts noted that conditions were thawing during the day and freezing overnight at the time. The bulldozer slid off the road, causing the fatal rollover.

The court heard that the bulldozer’s cab was flattened, which would not have happened had the rollover protection been installed. Stuart agreed that installing the rollover protection and other safety equipment would not have been complicated prior to taking the dozer to the shop.

Phelps said his decision considers Stuart’s early guilty plea, the full responsibility he has accepted and the “true sorrow” he feels over the events. The judge also considered the fact that the company rerouted the road where the fatal incident occurred to make it safer, a mitigating factor for sentencing.

The judge also considered that the decision not to install the safety equipment had been made for convenience, not for monetary reasons.

Phelps also noted a letter received from Cull’s daughter, which described how close she is to Stuart and what he is going through as a result of Cull’s death.

The sentence Phelps ultimately imposed included a probation order for Stuart and $92,000 in financial penalties, with most of the money paid as a contribution to the Northern Safety Network Yukon. Phelps noted that this sort of contribution had been set up in past cases involving OHS charges in the Yukon.

Stuart will have three months to pay.

The Crown stayed an additional six charges beyond the ones Stuart pleaded guilty to.

