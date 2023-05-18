Yukon sees 12 deputy head appointments in 2023

The Yukon Party is calling it a “chaotic start” to Premier Ranj Pillai’s tenure

Premier Ranj Pillai responds to a question from the Official Opposition during question period in the Yukon Legislative Assembly on April 26. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

The Yukon has already seen 12 deputy head appointments in 2023, according to data from the Public Service Commission.

High-level changes have happened in the Executive Council Office and the Yukon Housing Corporation as well as the departments of Economic Development, Health and Social Services, Education, Finance, Justice, Tourism and Culture, and Energy, Mines and Resources.

Pillai was acclaimed by the Yukon Liberal Party executive as party leader on Jan. 8 and sworn into office as premier on Jan. 14 after former premier Sandy Silver stepped down from the top spot.

“Experienced and professional deputy ministers provide a stabilizing influence on government operations and ensure that services are delivered to Yukoners,” Official Opposition finance critic Brad Cathers said in a release.

“The departure of so many deputy ministers in such a short period of time raises questions about the work environment under Premier Pillai and may reflect a growing lack of confidence in him by senior leadership in the civil service.”

The last time the territory saw close to the current rate of appointments to top leadership positions in the territorial government was 12 appointments under former Yukon Party premier Darrell Pasloski over the full year in 2015.

The most appointments within a year since the start of 2012 occurred under the former Yukon Party government in 2012 when 14 appointments were made.

Territorial elections were held in October 2011, November 2016 and April 2021.

A May 11 release by the Yukon government highlights the latest senior leadership appointments.

Pillai has appointed Justin Ferbey to deputy minister for the Executive Council Office and cabinet secretary. Ferbey has continued in his role as president of the Yukon Housing Corporation.

Michael Prochazka has replaced Ferbey. Prochazka will be acting deputy minister for the Economic Development department for six months.

The latest appointments took effect on May 12.

