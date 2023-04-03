Yukon RCMP makes arrest after sexually-explicit messages sent to minor

Police concerned there are more victims, want them to come forward

The Yukon RCMP has said that its investigation into the sharing of sexually explicit material with a child online has led to an arrest, but they believe more victims may be out there.

An April 3 notice from the RCMP explains how they launched an investigation in February 2023 after a young person had received lewd messages from an unknown person by way of multiple social media platforms.

After the Yukon RCMP’s integrated child exploitation unit took over the investigation, police executed a search warrant and arrested a man in March. The man was charged with making sexually explicit material available to a child and criminal harassment among other offences. Police say the man is not in custody but was released pending further court appearances constrained by conditions including that he not use or possess any computer or device capable of accessing the internet and stay away from places where minors are likely to be.

The RCMP did not name the man who was arrested and charged citing concerns about the alleged victim’s privacy and the integrity of their investigation. While making it clear that few details would be released the RCMP did say that they believe there may be other victims in the Whitehorse area.

“Anyone in the Whitehorse area who has received repeated, ongoing lewd images and/or messages from an unknown source is encouraged to reach out to Whitehorse RCMP or to another trusted support,” the April 3 notice from police reads.

Presented alongside the request for other potential victims to come forward is contact information for support services: SART, the Yukon’s Sexualized Assault Response Team, provides a safe and confidential network of services available to all those who have survived sexual assault or other sexualized violence. SART can be reached via it website yukon.ca/en/sartyukon/home or by phone at 1-844-967-7275.

Victim Services, aimed at assisting the victims of crime, can be contacted via its website: https://yukon.ca/en/legal-and-social-supports/supports-victims-crime/find-out-about-victim-services

“The RCMP understands that investigations related to explicit sexualized material can have devastating effects on victims, and can cause intense feelings of shame, stress, and fear,” the April 3 notice reads.

“We are here to help, and encourage anyone affected to report the incident to police or other support services. Police want victims to know that they can contact them and discuss an incident before making a decision to further participate in the investigation and court process.”

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com