Yukon RCMP make string of drug arrests over weekend

The Yukon RCMP has announced drug trafficking arrests around Whitehorse, including two men from out of the territory who are now barred from returning except to attend court.

In a July 12 media release, the RCMP described arrests made July 7 near the corner of 4th Avenue and Alexander Street after officers made observations they say were consistent with drug trafficking. Stuart Andrews, 25, and 20-year-old Dorian Joshua Copeman, both of Saskatchewan, were arrested.

The notice from police states that a search of the men and their vehicle turned up approximately 21 grams of cocaine which police say was packaged for sale, and more than $1,000 cash. Both were charged with trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

Both men made initial court appearances on July 8 and were released afterwards. They are bound by release conditions, including that they do not return to the Yukon except to attend court. According to the RCMP, the men’s next court appearances are scheduled for July 26 before the Yukon Territorial Court in Whitehorse.

Another arrest, also allegedly involving the cocaine trade, was made on July 8. The same RCMP notice states that officers stopped an unregistered vehicle and, after investigation, found 45 grams of cocaine, cash, scales and other drug paraphernalia. The driver of the vehicle’s name is not being released until after their first court appearance.

“Yukon RCMP is continuing to support a healthy and safer Whitehorse with drug trafficking investigations like these,” said Supt. Lindsay Ellis, the criminal operations officer for Yukon RCMP.

“One of our ongoing goals is to disrupt the criminal activity that puts our communities at risk, and we are proud of the work done on these two files and daily around the Yukon to keep the territory safe.”

The Yukon RCMP did not respond to the News’ questions regarding whether the July 7 arrests and the one on July 8 are linked by deadline.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com

crime