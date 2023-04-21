Yukon RCMP announces new changes in operation hours

Ongoing labour dispute causes changes in RCMP operation hours

Yukon RCMP detachment in Whitehorse seen on Feb. 23. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News Files)

The Whitehorse RCMP detachment has announced new temporary front desk hours due to the ongoing federal labour dispute that saw federal workers take strike action beginning April 19.

The changes at the front counter of the Whitehorse detachment on Fourth Avenue took effect April 19 and will be in place until further notice, the RCMP said in a statement.

“In-person services at the Whitehorse detachment will continue to be offered on Mondays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.,” the statement read.

“During this time there may be a delay in processing of criminal record check requests.”

The RCMP said there will be no disruption in policing services.

“Whitehorse RCMP officers are still available to respond to calls for service/assistance to the public,” they said.

“The Whitehorse RCMP detachment front door remains open to access a phone to call for RCMP assistance or pick up criminal record check forms.”

A phone in the lobby automatically directs callers to the non-emergency line — 867-667-5555 — where their report will be taken.

To report an incident that requires urgent attendance by police, 911 remains open to the public, but to report a non-urgent matter, RCMP advise the public to call 867-667-5555.

Non-urgent matters or crimes not in progress such as property offences can also be reported through the online crime reporting tool at ocre-sielc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/whitehorse

For services such as criminal record checks, the public may submit completed criminal record check forms to whitehorsefrontdesk@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or at the detachment when it is open.

The RCMP noted their thanks for the public’s patience during the temporary reduction in service.

Contact Patrick Egwu at patrick.egwu@yukon-news.com