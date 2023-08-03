Yukon population grew by over 900 in one year: report

The Welcome to Yukon sign between British Columbia and Yukon in May 2019. The territory’s population continued its positive growth in the first quarter of 2023, a phenomenon that has occurred each quarter since 2015. (Shelly Font/Submitted)

The territorial bureau of statistics’ first-quarter 2023 population report for the Yukon was recently released, showing that the territory had an estimated population of 44,692 on March 31.

This figure is a new record high for the Yukon and an increase of 944 people, or 2.2 per cent, from the estimated population on the same day in 2022. In the first three months of this year, the territory’s population climbed by 157 people, or 0.4 per cent.

Looking further back, the Yukon’s population has grown by 8,285 people, or 22.8 per cent, from March 31, 2013 to the same date this year. During this 10-year period, Whitehorse’s population climbed by 7,290 people, Dawson City’s increased by 357, Haines Junction’s increased by 156 and Watson Lake’s rose by 38.

The new population stats continue a long-running trend for the territory. Since 2015, positive population growth rates have been observed in each quarter.

From 2003 to 2014, the Yukon’s population “increased almost steadily in most quarters of every year, except in 2013,” according to the Yukon Bureau of Statistics’ recent population report.

The report also shares insights into the population numbers for some demographics that call the territory home.

Looking at different age groups, the 75-and-older crowd saw the most significant increase in their numbers over the past decade, rising by 92.9 per cent, or 1,055 people. The 60 to 74 age bracket increased by 60.7 percent, or 2,850 people, while the number of people ages 30 to 44 years old increased by 43.2 per cent, or 3,437 people.

The only age group to witness a decrease in numbers is for those ages 45 to 59 years old, which dropped by five per cent, or 460 people, from March 31, 2013 to March 31, 2023.

The number of female residents in the Yukon rose by 23.5 per cent during the same period, while the number of males climbed by 22.1 per cent.

The report also shows that Alberta was the number one domestic destination for folks leaving the Yukon in the first quarter of this year. Meanwhile, the top three domestic origin points for those moving to the territory are Ontario, Alberta and the Northwest Territories, in that order.

The next update on the Yukon’s population is scheduled for October.

