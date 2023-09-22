Yukon MLAs getting back to business soon

Will mark Premier Ranj Pillai’s first fall sitting since he took the reins as premier

Speaker Jeremy Harper, who is the Yukon Liberal Party MLA for Mayo-Tatchun, is seen in the speaker’s chair in the Yukon Legislative Assembly on April 26. He has given notice of the fall sitting. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

The Yukon Legislative Assembly will be getting back to business on Oct. 4.

Speaker Jeremy Harper advised about the start of the fall sitting in a notice issued Sept. 20.

The Yukon MLAs from the Yukon Liberal Party, the Yukon Party and the Yukon NDP will typically convene in the chambers inside the Jim Smith Building on Second Avenue from Monday to Thursday starting at 1 p.m. until around 5:30 p.m.

It will be Premier Ranj Pillai’s first fall sitting since he took the reins in January.

Just over a year ago, former premier Sandy Silver, who remains Klondike MLA and in cabinet, announced he was stepping down from the top job.

To close the spring sitting, the Official Opposition Yukon Party voted against the Yukon government’s $1.94-billion budget in an expression of non-confidence in the minority government.

But the Yukon NDP unsurprisingly propped up the territorial government, as per the confidence and supply agreement between the two caucuses, allowing the bill to pass in a tight vote on April 27.

A special warrant authorizing Yukon government spending of up to an additional $15.3 million related to collective agreement payments is expected to be reviewed and debated by legislators.

MLAs haven’t been in the house together since the Minto mine was abandoned by Minto Metals Corp. in May.

