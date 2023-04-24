Yukon may not see much fire this season

The Yukon may not see a lot of wildfires this year, according to Mike Smith, Wildland Fire Management chief meteorologist, during a virtual briefing on the flood forecast and a wildfire seasonal outlook for 2023 on April 20.
To “strengthen public safety and provide information” regarding potential fire impacts, the Yukon government announced April 20 it has launched an online wildfire hub.
The online hub will make it easier to access information about wildfire situations in the territory and the impacts they pose to residents and travelers, according to a government release.
In the release, the government said that keeping people safe while strengthening the territory’s long-term response to wildfires is a priority.
“The hub is a series of online tools addressing common questions about wildfires across the Yukon,” the statement read.
“It provides an overall picture of the fire situation, as well as details about specific issues like smoke sources, highway delays and active fires within a given area.”
The wildfire hub can be accessed from Yukon.ca/wildfires.
During his presentation on flood potential assessment in the territory, Anthony Bier, the acting senior hydrologist at the water resources branch, said the territory expects to record average snowpack in April.
Bier said there is near average snowpack in April across the southern and eastern part of the territory.
The north and west parts of the territory have above average snowpack. The highest snowpack is in the Beaver Creek area.
He said localized snowmelt flooding issues could still be problematic given high groundwater.
Greg Blackjack, director of the Emergency Measures Organization (EMO), discussed the government’s role in emergency response coordination in the territory, in addition to guides on community and individual preparedness to emergencies.
In preparation for emergencies, EMO has been supplying equipment and response materials across the territory since January to community facilities and highway camps.
About 500,000-700,000 sandbags, 20,000 superbags and 800 feet of Tiger dams have been shipped to communities.
Blackjack said two sandbagging machines in Whitehorse are ready to be shipped to communities, noting that agreements are in place to procure more flood response materials as needed.
EMO is planning seasonal preparedness campaigns through April and May with emphasis on ground water flooding, Blackjack said.
On May 6, the agency is holding the Community Wildfire Preparedness Day while the Emergency Preparedness Week runs from May 7 to 13.
