Yukon legislative building’s old cafeteria could become new warm space to eat

Premier says the Yukon government needs to “lead by example” to serve vulnerable people with dignity

The Yukon Legislative Assembly building is pictured on Sept. 18. Premier Ranj Pillai is floating the idea that the old cafeteria on the building’s lower level could be repurposed to serve people in need. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

The territorial government is seriously considering turning the old cafeteria in the Yukon legislative building into a warm space to access food services, according to the premier.

Premier Ranj Pillai made the announcement in the legislature on Nov. 2 during his ministerial statement on the topic of the troubled Whitehorse Emergency Shelter.

“Our government feels it is important to lead by example to create opportunities within our community to provide safe, accessible locations where people can access services with dignity,” he said.

The former canteen area on the lower level of the Yukon Legislative Assembly building has a full commercial kitchen that was shut down during COVID-19. The space has been used for press conferences but is generally underutilized.

After question period, Pillai told reporters in the cabinet office that Health and Social Services Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee originally came up with the concept.

Details such as who it will serve, what services it will provide, when it will run, how much it will cost and when it will open have yet to be nailed down. Who will pay for it is another question without a firm answer.

“We will be going to other levels of government and we need everybody to play a role,” Pillai said.

“We need the city to look at their infrastructure and to be partners.”

Pillai expects an analysis will be done in the next 60 days. He indicated the Yukon government is still trying to understand what other meal programs may be delivered in other places as it looks at decentralizing services away from the shelter at 405 Alexander Street.

He said a “deep conversation” still needs to happen with building employees and the opposition parties about the future of the cafeteria.

The downtown shelter has served more than 111,000 on-site and takeaway meals since Connective assumed operation in October 2022, according to Connective’s latest report to the community. Per the report, the shelter has hosted close to 16,000 stays in its 54 emergency beds.

The Yukon government is spending a maximum of $50,000 on a two-month pilot project involving a private security company. Starting Nov. 1, Pillai said guards from Sirius Security will patrol a portion of downtown in a “friendly capacity” as opposed to an “enforcement capacity” from Black Street to Strickland Avenue between 3rd Avenue and 5th Avenue on Sundays to Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Additionally, a test-run mobile downtown outreach initiative in partnership with the Council of Yukon First Nations is expected to hit the ground soon. Pillai has compared the safety program to Winnipeg’s Bear Clan Patrol.

