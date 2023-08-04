Yukon government launches new online student financial assistance portal

Yukon Education Minister Jeanie McLean says a new online financial aid application portal for post-secondary students represents a significant leap forward in improving access to education for Yukoners. (Yukon News file)

The Yukon government has introduced a new online student financial assistance application portal, according to an Aug. 1 statement.

With the launch of the portal, the statement said post-secondary students from the territory can apply for grants and loans online, check the status of their applications and view funding decision letters, all on one platform.

“The transition from traditional paper-based systems to an online format has been a comprehensive and a long-awaited transformation, involving upgrades and enhancements across the entire system for many years. These efforts work towards fulfilling the Minister of Education’s mandate letter commitment to improve access to education for all Yukoners,” the statement read.

After launching on July 13, the new portal has already received over 200 applications.

The release noted that the territorial government encourages all post-secondary students to visit the portal and apply for the financial assistance programs that are available.

Education Minister Jeanie McLean said the system-wide upgrade not only simplifies the processes for students applying for financial assistance, but also represents a significant leap forward in improving access to education for Yukoners.

McLean said she looks forward to following the positive impact the new initiative will have towards enhancing students’ educational journeys.

The government’s student financial assistance programs support students in attending post-secondary education institutions. Eligible students can use the portal to apply for financial support from the Yukon Grant or Student Training Allowance, as well as Canada Student Financial Assistance Loans and Grants.

Students who need funding before classes start in September should have their completed application submitted before Aug. 11.

The statement explains that as eligibility requirements vary and are determined by each student’s situation, financial aid officers at the department of Education are available to work with each student to help ensure they have all they need to apply.

Students who have already started school but still need support are encouraged to contact the student financial aid team directly for individualized support at sfa@yukon.ca

