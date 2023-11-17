Yukon government launches innovation strategy

Premier Ranj Pillai is seen on the final day of the spring sitting of the Yukon Legislative Assembly on April 27. The Yukon government has launched a five-year innovation strategy. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News file)

The Yukon government has launched a five-year innovation strategy titled Innovation Yukon: Bringing Northern Ingenuity to the World.

Per a Nov. 10 statement, the strategy will serve as the government’s road map to help grow the territory’s innovation sector, drive investment and diversify the economy.

The innovation strategy was launched at Yukonstruct’s Hall of Innovators Award Gala on Nov. 9 as part of Yukon Innovation Week.

The statement said the launch followed consultation with stakeholders, including First Nations, industry professionals and members of the public.

The strategy outlines the territory’s “unique strengths and opportunities including Indigenous governance, rural and place-based entrepreneurship, Arctic research and exceptional lifestyle and community. It identifies actions, programs and services that will help to grow innovation and technology use in industries throughout the Yukon.”

Before the strategy was developed, public consultation on how the government can support innovation in the Yukon was conducted.

More than 50 stakeholders from 13 sectors participated in focus groups, and an online survey was published, the government said.

An innovation commission was also established to provide advice on the development of the strategy.

The strategy details 24 actions that the Yukon government plans to carry out over the next five years. The government statement adds that implementation will require close, ongoing collaboration with stakeholders and partners.

Completing a strategy to guide the government’s work in creating opportunities for local entrepreneurs is one of Premier and Economic Development Minister Ranj Pillai’s mandate letter commitments.

“The government of Yukon will continue to support innovation sector organizations as they drive progress, introduce creative solutions to the unique challenges of life in the North, grow the reputation of the Yukon as a viable investment location, create job and investment opportunities for Yukoners and further develop a collaborative innovation ecosystem that is responsive to industry needs.”

In the release, Pillai said being able to “adapt and improve is key to staying competitive and remaining relevant in a constantly evolving world.”

He commended those who worked to develop the strategy.

“Your efforts have shaped our path forward for the coming years,” he said. “Together, we will position the Yukon for incredible opportunities, guiding us toward a stronger, more diverse economy.”

Contact Patrick Egwu at patrick.egwu@yukon-news.com