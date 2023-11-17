Yukon government launches innovation strategy

The Yukon government has launched a five-year innovation strategy titled Innovation Yukon: Bringing Northern Ingenuity to the World.
Per a Nov. 10 statement, the strategy will serve as the government’s road map to help grow the territory’s innovation sector, drive investment and diversify the economy.
The innovation strategy was launched at Yukonstruct’s Hall of Innovators Award Gala on Nov. 9 as part of Yukon Innovation Week.
The statement said the launch followed consultation with stakeholders, including First Nations, industry professionals and members of the public.
The strategy outlines the territory’s “unique strengths and opportunities including Indigenous governance, rural and place-based entrepreneurship, Arctic research and exceptional lifestyle and community. It identifies actions, programs and services that will help to grow innovation and technology use in industries throughout the Yukon.”
Before the strategy was developed, public consultation on how the government can support innovation in the Yukon was conducted.
The strategy details 24 actions that the Yukon government plans to carry out over the next five years. The government statement adds that implementation will require close, ongoing collaboration with stakeholders and partners.
Completing a strategy to guide the government’s work in creating opportunities for local entrepreneurs is one of Premier and Economic Development Minister Ranj Pillai’s mandate letter commitments.
He commended those who worked to develop the strategy.
Contact Patrick Egwu at patrick.egwu@yukon-news.com