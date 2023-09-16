Yukon government inks tourism deal during Premier Pillai’s Japan trip

Premier Ranj Pillai and Tourism Minister John Streicker were in Japan with a Yukon business delegation as part of the government’s mission to Asia. During the visit, Streicker signed an agreement with Japan-based tourism entities. (Facebook)

Tourism Minister John Streicker inked an agreement between the Yukon government and two Japan-based tourism companies during Premier Ranj Pillai’s Asia mission. The agreement was signed on Sept. 12 during the Tokyo portion of the premier’s trip, which will also see him visit New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram in India.

The tourism agreement is between the Yukon government and Hankyu Travel International Co. Ltd. and Maple Fun. It covers three- to four-hour aurora-viewing flights for Japanese visitors to Whitehorse.

“Brokered by Tourism Yukon, these charters are booked by the Hankyu and Maple Fun travel companies as part of a suite of 13 special tours at various Canadian locations being offered in 2023 in celebration of Hankyu’s 75th anniversary,” a Tourism department spokesperson told the News via email.

The first of these flights is scheduled for Sept. 14 to 15 and was arranged prior to the government’s mission to Tokyo. The agreement signed by Streicker is for a second flight in March of next year.

A tourism-focused follow-up mission will travel from the Yukon to Japan in October to meet with contacts made by Streicker during his visit.

Pillai and Streicker, the latter of whom also oversees the Energy, Mines and Resources portfolio, met with several business and organization leaders, including Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Managing executive officer Yosuke Watanabe, Canadian Ambassador to Japan Ian McKay and Japanese Ambassador for Arctic Affairs, International Affairs and International Economic Affairs Keizo Takewaka.

The duo also met with Sumitomo Corporation, Nittetsu Mining and Mitsubishi Materials. Sumitomo Corporation’s Canadian subsidiary was involved with the now-defunct Minto mine site north of Whitehorse, while Mitsubishi Materials purchased a five per cent stake in the Casino copper-gold project in the territory.

Pillai and Streicker departed Vancouver for Tokyo on Sept. 8 and were joined by a Yukon business delegation. The premier left Japan for India on Sept. 13 and will begin his journey back to Canada on Sept. 20.

