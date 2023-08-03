Yukon government funds eight community projects

Justice Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee is seen at an event on May 23. Speaking about funding for crime reduction efforts in the territory, McPhee said community-led efforts are vital to creating positive changes in communities. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News Files)

The Yukon government is providing more than $343,000 in funding to eight community projects intended to reduce crime and support victims. According to a July 25 statement, project goals include: preventing gender-based violence and violence against women and children, providing services and information for victims of crime and providing information about crime prevention and victimization.

The spring 2023 funding intake, done through the Crime Prevention and Victims Services Trust, received diverse applications from a broad range of organizations. The funded projects will be delivered in Whitehorse and several Yukon communities.

The projects funded through the trust include $37,940 to the City of Whitehorse for the creation of a youth-hired task force to remove graffiti around the city, $43,555 for a series of bi-monthly sober social events in Dawson hosted by Tr’ondek Hwech’in First Nation, and $28,520 to the Teegatha’Oh Zheh’s touring art installation that tells the stories of the lives of Yukoners with intellectual disabilities.

Other project funding includes $101,500 for two land-based gatherings hosted across the Yukon by the Nelson Project focused on men’s mental health and wellness in a supportive environment, $19,601 for a youth drop-in summer recreation and leadership program run by the Boys and Girls Club (BGC Yukon) and $79,455 to the Northern Cultural Expressions Society for the second part of a summer dugout canoe carving project for at-risk youth.

The final two projects on the list include $27,000 for summer programming offered by the Yukon Theatre for Young People Society aimed at diverting youth from drug and alcohol consumption by participating in artist-led activities and $5,670 for the Holy Family Elementary School council’s offering of safety courses for Grades 4 to 7 aimed at increasing home alone safety, providing care for others and emergency response as well as First Aid training.

The trust has supported Yukon community groups since 1998. Proposals are reviewed by a board of trustees, which includes community members and representatives from the Yukon government, First Nations governments, equality-seeking organizations and the RCMP.

The statement encouraged municipalities, non-profit organizations, First Nation governments and school councils or boards to apply for funding for eligible projects for the fall 2023 intake.

The deadline for applications is 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 15.

“Community-led solutions are key to driving positive change for the communities they serve,” Justice Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee said, adding that driving progress and creating positive outcomes for all Yukoners is the focus of the funding.

Board of trustees chair Lareina Twardochleb said the board would like to thank all the applicants for their commitment to developing high-quality, innovative projects across the Yukon that take action on issues of victimization and crime.

“We are proud to continue supporting local solutions and are inspired by these initiatives in our communities. We encourage all communities to consider local solutions for emerging issues and to apply for new projects this fall,” she said.

