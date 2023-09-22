Yukon government cooperating with investigation into sexual assault by former NGO staffer

The Yukon government says it is fully cooperating with an investigation into a sexual assault allegation against a staff member at a non-governmental organization that holds a contract with the government.

An RCMP notice dated Sept. 22 states that police were made aware of the allegations Sept. 14 and arrested 37-year-old Victor Omale that same day. He has been released on conditions pending a future court appearance.

The RCMP notice states that the organization Omale worked for is aware of the offence and has been cooperative throughout the investigation. The RCMP have also contacted other social service organizations where Omale worked recently.

Neither the police nor the government would provide details about the organizations Omale worked for, with the police notice stating they were being withheld to protect the security and identity of the alleged victim. The RCMP news release regarding the allegations states that the alleged assault took place “at an organization that provides support services to vulnerable people.”

“The Department of Health and Social Services immediately took action after being advised of the allegations, having the employee removed from their position and following established protocols. The department is communicating with all people who may have had contact with this individual through the individual’s employment,” a Sept. 21 statement from Health and Social Services Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee reads.

The Yukon RCMP Specialized Response Unit, which is leading the investigation, believes it is possible there are other victims who haven’t come forward yet. The RCMP notice includes information regarding supports for those who have experienced sexual assault: the Whitehorse RCMP dispatch, which can be reached at 867-667-5555, the Yukon’s Sexualized Assault Response Team, which operates a 24/7 crisis line at 1-844-967-7275, and Victim Services at 867-667-8500.

