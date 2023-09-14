Yukon government auctioning off fire-damaged trolley-style rail car

Buyer needs to be able to get 70,000-pound item off site within 10 days of purchase

The Yukon government is auctioning off what is described as a fire-damaged self-propelled trolley-style train.

The red line rail car that was burned by fire had been moved from the Yukon River waterfront in Whitehorse to a Yukon government facility to be placed up for public auction after the government decided it had no use for it.

The suspicious fire took place in the early hours on Nov. 23, 2021. The Whitehorse RCMP and the fire department investigated the fire as arson.

Investigators pick over the remanants of the red line rail car, which is currently up for auction, in Whitehorse on Nov. 23, 2021. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Per the posting on the government’s online marketplace, known as the GovDeals website, bidders will not be granted access to inspect the used rail car.

The buyer must be able to load and transport the 70,000-pound item, which apparently requires two cranes to load.

The red line rail car, which is currently up for auction, was damaged by fire in 2021. (Courtesy/Murray Lundberg)

The buyer will be responsible for “any and all” hazardous materials that are present.

“You are invited to place a bid with the information provided,” reads the posting.

“If the information provided does not meet your satisfaction, [then] we suggest you do not bid.”

The train car must be removed from the site within 10 days of when the auction closes.

The bid, which started at $1, has grown to $312 and eight bids have been placed as of Sept. 12.

The auction ends Sept. 19.

— With files from Patrick Egwu and Jim Elliot

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com